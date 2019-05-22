Log in
NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(8933)
NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT : Acquisition of Office Building in Central Boston

05/22/2019 | 01:13am EDT

NTT Urban Development Corporation (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer: Hiroshi Nakagawa) has acquired the office building '10 Post Office Square' in Boston, Massachusetts in the United States, through its local subsidiary, UD USA Inc.This property is located in the center of the Financial District, a historic business area in the city, and provides convenient access to public transportation including train services at three stations served by three subway lines. The building overlooks the Post Office Square, and its surroundings feature a concentration of many large-scale commercial facilities, restaurants and hotels. The area is appealing to office workers, and the building is occupied by tenants from a range of industries.This property, like the four office buildings acquired by NTT Urban Development in Boston to date, has been acquired through a joint venture with Synergy Investments, a Boston based fully integrated real estate investment and operating company which currently owns & operates over 3.7 million square feet of commercial office and associated retail space in Boston. Going forward, NTT Urban Development will continue to expand its portfolio, and will further strengthen its business foundations.

Photo of Exterior

＜Outline of Property＞

Property name 10 Post Office Square
Location of property 10 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109
Constructed South Tower 1924/North Tower 1929
Renewal 2014
Floors 14 floors above ground, 2 floors below ground
Rentable area 451,947sqf (Approx 42,000㎡)
Use Office, Retail
Map

Disclaimer

NTT Urban Development Company published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 05:12:02 UTC
