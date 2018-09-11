Nu-Med Plus, Inc. Announces Prominent Research Lab to Utilize its New Advanced Nitric Oxide Delivery Product for Study

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB: NUMD), a medical device leader developing new nitric oxide delivery technology, announces that Dr. Ronald Day, a pediatric cardiologist at the University of Utah, will incorporate the recently developed Nu-Med Plus 100 nitric oxide delivery device into a yet-to-be disclosed research study.



Dr. Day is a prominent researcher examining, among other studies, nitric oxide to treat children suffering from pulmonary hypertension. Dr. Day recently spoke with The Life Science Report where he discussed the benefits of investigating nitric oxide treatments. Dr. Day is not receiving compensation for utilizing the Nu-Med Plus product.

Nu-Med Plus recently developed the Nu-Med Plus 100 (NMP 100), the world’s first nitric oxide dilution system purpose-built for research. The patent-pending technology utilizes 100% pure nitric oxide from a pressurized tank and dilutes it with precision controls to provide a 1 to 5000 ppm source of nitric oxide for research applications. Dr. Day has already received the research unit from Nu-Med Plus.

Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, remarked, “The inclusion of our innovative Nu-Med Plus 100 device in this study will further demonstrate how valuable this product is to the nitric oxide research community. We are excited to be working with such an esteemed physician and researcher.”

Inhaled nitric oxide is a medically essential gas that is currently used as a treatment for Neonate Hypoxia therapy (inadequate oxygen level in newborns), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other pulmonary health issues. Precision doses of nitric oxide may have future applications for treating a variety of other diseases and complications that are currently being investigated. Nu-Med Plus nitric oxide delivery products provide a portable, cost-effective, efficient, and user-friendly method of delivering precise therapeutic doses of nitric oxide to patients.

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.: Nu-Med Plus, Inc. founded in 2011, is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed nitric oxide technologies. The strategy focuses on high growth potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com . Follow Nu-Med Plus on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

