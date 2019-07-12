Log in
NU-OIL AND GAS PLC

(NUOG)
Nu Oil and Gas : Results of General Meeting Jul 12, 2019

07/12/2019 | 08:40am EDT

NU-OIL AND GAS PLC

AIM ticker: NUOG

12 July 2019

Nu-Oil and Gas plc ("Nu-Oil" or "the Company")

Results of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting, held in Manchester (UK) today, both resolutions were approved by shareholders.

In accordance with the Company's corporate governance statement, the Company provides the following information:

  • Total voting shares in issue: 1,486,281,172
  • Total votes received by proxy including abstentions: 223,061,549
  • Voting on each resolution was as follows:

Resolution

Result

Proxies Received

For

Against

Chairman's

Total Votes

Discretion

Validly Cast

Ordinary Resolutions

1

Carried

223,028,163

25,077

0

223,061,549

Special Resolutions

2

Carried

215,036,163

17,077

0

223,061,549

Executive Chairman, Graham Scotton, commented: "I am pleased that the resolutions were passed at the general meeting today and thank shareholders for their support. I believe that this step will enable the Company to focus on the good fundamentals of the business and progress being made to grow the Company."

NU-OIL AND GAS PLC

AIM ticker: NUOG

Enquiries

Nu-Oil and Gas plc

Simon Bygrave

Tel: +44 (0)161 817 7460

Investor Relations & Communications

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Rory Murphy/Ritchie Balmer/Jack Botros

Novum Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9425

Jon Belliss

Disclaimer

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Disclaimer

NU Oil and Gas plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 12:39:06 UTC
