Nu Oil and Gas : Results of General Meeting Jul 12, 2019

NU-OIL AND GAS PLC

AIM ticker: NUOG

12 July 2019

Nu-Oil and Gas plc ("Nu-Oil" or "the Company")

Results of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting, held in Manchester (UK) today, both resolutions were approved by shareholders.

In accordance with the Company's corporate governance statement, the Company provides the following information:

Total voting shares in issue: 1,486,281,172

Total votes received by proxy including abstentions: 223,061,549

Voting on each resolution was as follows:

Resolution Result Proxies Received For Against Chairman's Total Votes Discretion Validly Cast Ordinary Resolutions 1 Carried 223,028,163 25,077 0 223,061,549 Special Resolutions 2 Carried 215,036,163 17,077 0 223,061,549

Executive Chairman, Graham Scotton, commented: "I am pleased that the resolutions were passed at the general meeting today and thank shareholders for their support. I believe that this step will enable the Company to focus on the good fundamentals of the business and progress being made to grow the Company."