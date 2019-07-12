Nu Oil and Gas : Results of General Meeting Jul 12, 2019

NU-OIL AND GAS PLC
AIM ticker: NUOG
12 July 2019
Nu-Oil and Gas plc ("Nu-Oil" or "the Company")
Results of General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting, held in Manchester (UK) today, both resolutions were approved by shareholders.
In accordance with the Company's corporate governance statement, the Company provides the following information:
-
Total voting shares in issue: 1,486,281,172
-
Total votes received by proxy including abstentions: 223,061,549
-
Voting on each resolution was as follows:
|
Resolution
|
|
Result
|
|
Proxies Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Chairman's
|
|
Total Votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discretion
|
|
Validly Cast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Carried
|
223,028,163
|
25,077
|
|
0
|
223,061,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Carried
|
215,036,163
|
17,077
|
|
0
|
223,061,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Chairman, Graham Scotton, commented: "I am pleased that the resolutions were passed at the general meeting today and thank shareholders for their support. I believe that this step will enable the Company to focus on the good fundamentals of the business and progress being made to grow the Company."
Enquiries
|
Nu-Oil and Gas plc
|
|
Simon Bygrave
|
Tel: +44 (0)161 817 7460
|
Investor Relations & Communications
|
|
Strand Hanson Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494
|
Rory Murphy/Ritchie Balmer/Jack Botros
|
|
Novum Securities Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9425
|
Jon Belliss
|
Disclaimer
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
NU Oil and Gas plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 12:39:06 UTC