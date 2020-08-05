Log in
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Nu Skin Enterprises : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Slides

08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Important Information Regarding Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, product launches, customers and sales leaders, benefits to shareholders, strategies and initiatives; statements of management's expectations regarding the future status of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and across the company's markets, and government and public behavior in response to such status; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "plan," "continue," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change except as required by law.

Revenue (2%) YOY, (3%) fx impact or ($19.8m)

EPS $0.81 compared to $0.83 YOY

Sales Leaders (9%), Customers 29%

Manufacturing

Other

Hong Kong

/ Taiwan

Mainland

6% 0%

China

6%

EMEA

24%

8%

Japan 11%

21%

11%

Southeast

Asia13%Americas /

Pacific

South Korea

$146.3

$127.9

$76.9

$68.3

$66.8

$

50.8

$37.2

$37.9

$0.2

Q2'20

Q2'19

0

20

40

60

80

100

120

140

160

180

200

424

322

247

160

156

125

66

Q2'20 Q2'19

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

17,104

10,787

6,881

6,790

6,011

5,120

3,343

Q2'20 Q2'19

0

5,000

10,000

15,000

20,000

25,000

30,000

Nu Skin business was 77.6% compared to 77.8%

Nu Skin business was 43.3% compared to 41.5%

Q2

Dividend Payment

$19.4 million

$1.38

$1.40

$1.42

$1.44

$1.46

$1.48

$1.50

Q2

Stock Repurchases

-

$46.5 million

$1.20

$0.20

$0.24

$0.28

$0.32

$0.36

$0.40 $0.42 $0.44 $0.46

$0.80

$0.59

$0.50

Projected

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2020 Revenue • $605 to $635 million; +3% to 8%

• Approx. (1 to 2%) fx impact

Q3 2020 EPS

• $0.78 to $0.88

2020 Revenue

• $2.37 to $2.45 billion; (2%) to +1%

• Approx. (2% to 3%) fx impact

2020 EPS

• $2.85 to $3.10

Disclaimer

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:11:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 324 M - -
Net income 2020 137 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 2 388 M 2 388 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,00 $
Last Close Price 46,02 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ritch N. Wood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan S. Napierski President
Steven J. Lund Executive Chairman
Mark H. Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Y. Chang Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.12.30%2 388
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.12%331 759
UNILEVER N.V.-0.41%157 971
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC27.33%72 490
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-3.45%71 791
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED14.10%68 778
