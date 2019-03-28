Nu Skin Enterprises : introduces a Targeted Treatment for the Eye Area using ageLOC Lumispa's Exclusive Skin Refining Technology

PROVO, Utah, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin today launched ageLOC® LumiSpa®Accent and ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes®, a new targeted treatment clinically proven to improve the appearance of skin around the eyes.

'ageLOC LumiSpa Accent is the latest addition to our line of innovative, science-driven beauty devices,' said Ryan Napierski, president. 'It builds on the technology and success of ageLOC LumiSpa, which has been a top-selling product for Nu Skin since its launch 18 months ago. It specifically targets the skin around the eyes, which is one of the top skin care concerns but also one that has traditionally been difficult to address. With LumiSpa Accent, customers can now easily address those dark circles and bags under the eyes.'

Targeted Focus

ageLOC LumiSpa Accent is a targeted treatment attachment head that works with Nu Skin's award-winning ageLOC LumiSpa beauty device. Paired with ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes Activating Eye Cream, ageLOC LumiSpa Accent utilizes LumiSpa's patented technology. Just 30 seconds on each eye area provides immediate hydration, visible firming, brightening and smoothing to alleviate the look of tired, stressed eyes. Together, the system delivers numerous benefits:

ageLOC LumiSpa Accent:

Gently massages skin to help maximize ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes benefits

Deliver ingredients to the eye area while treating and stimulating the skin

Refines fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look

Made from the softest silicone available for gentle use on delicate eye area

Provides a more hygienic surface area with antimicrobial silver embedded in the treatment head

ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes:

Softens, smooths and instantly hydrates skin while promoting radiance

Helps eyes look awake and refreshed while minimizing the appearance of dark circles, puffy eyes, bags under the eye and tired skin

Visibly lifts and firms the eyelids

Increases the appearance of skin volume and density around eyes

Clinically-proven Treatment

In a third-party clinical study, subjects used ageLOC LumiSpa Accent with ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes Activating Eye Cream topically twice daily for 12 weeks.

The clinical grader was able to identify statistically significant benefits in the under-eye area in as little as two weeks for appearance of bags and puffiness and eight weeks for under-eye circles. Subjects also noted visible benefits in lines, radiance, luminosity and skin tone evenness. These improvements continued to grow through the course of the 12-week study.

Availability

ageLOC LumiSpa Accent is now available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.nuskin.com.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

