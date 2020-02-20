Log in
Nuance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    February 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET
  • Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
    The Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel
    March 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM ET

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be available at http://investor.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Investors
Tracy Krumme
SVP, Investor Relations
Nuance Communications, Inc.
781-565-4334
tracy.krumme@nuance.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 519 M
EBIT 2020 360 M
Net income 2020 68,1 M
Debt 2020 1 107 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 98,7x
P/E ratio 2021 116x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
EV / Sales2021 4,88x
Capitalization 6 560 M
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,43  $
Last Close Price 23,19  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.30.06%6 560
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.76%1 424 460
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.35%37 317
SPLUNK INC.15.43%27 165
SYNOPSYS17.04%24 783
SEA LIMITED27.30%23 718
