NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(NUAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nuance Communications : Build better customer relationships with digital automation

0
08/27/2019 | 09:36am EDT
Digital automation tools will continue to gain momentum. They can help reduce time spent on routine tasks and provide individuals and organizations alike the ability to focus on what matter most - their customers and community.
By Mark Geremia
Posted August 27, 2019
I recently came across an article that stated six out of every ten employees expect that they will have artificial intelligence or advanced automation solutions in place by 2022. What was once considered reserved for only early adopters and leading tech teams, is now being used to speed up routine tasks such as eDiscovery in law firms, clinical documentation in healthcare, and license plate lookups in law enforcement.

As customers expect more personalized service, and businesses look at ways to improve efficiencies, AI-powered solutions are proving to be necessary to help boost productivity. These productivity gains correlate to hundreds of hours of time savings for individuals and organizations, especially important to those who focus on client and community service.

Financial Services is an excellent example of an industry reliant on driving exceptional client care. In a recent national survey of its advisors, 88% say that mastering "soft-skills" like communication and time-management are even more critical to client service than technical knowledge of financial products. In a competitive environment, where time matters, the trend to adopt digital automation will undoubtedly continue.

A physician, who can spend hours on clinical documentation for each patient encounter, benefits tremendously from automated solutions. They can help free up hours of time spent on paperwork, which means more for patient care. Likewise, police officers, who also spend countless hours on documentation, are using robust AI-based police reporting tools to speed up the creation of incident reports and return time to community service.

Digital automation tools will continue to gain momentum. They can help reduce time spent on routine tasks and provide individuals and organizations alike the ability to focus on what matter most - their customers and community.

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:35:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 871 M
EBIT 2019 505 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 1 234 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,7x
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 4 862 M
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 17,02  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.28.65%4 862
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.33%1 034 216
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.55%34 702
SYNOPSYS60.32%20 532
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.66%18 992
SPLUNK INC7.33%16 900
