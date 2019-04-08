Nuance Communications : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 8, 2019 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 00-27038 94-3156479 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File No.) Identification No.) 1 Wayside Road Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (781) 565-5000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers On April 8, 2019, Nuance Communications, Inc. (the "Company"), announced the appointment of Robert Dahdah as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 15, 2019. Mr. Dahdah, 51 years old, has nearly 30 years of experience in global sales. He joins the Company from Benefitfocus, Inc., a global provider of SaaS-based benefits platforms, where he led the company's global sales organization as Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining Benefitfocus in 2017, he was Senior Vice President, Global Sales of Verizon Communications, Inc.'s Verizon Connect business since its acquisition of Fleetmatics Group, PLC in 2016, Senior Vice President, Global Sales of Fleetmatics since 2016, Senior Vice President, Global Sales for Insurance and Risk at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) since 2015 and Senior Vice President, Global Sales at SunGard in 2015 until its acquisition by FIS, and, from 1994-2015, held progressively senior positions at ADP, most recently Senior Vice President Sales, Global Enterprise Solutions International. The terms of Mr. Dahdah's offer letter provide for, among other things: (i) a one-time signing bonus of $500,000, of which $200,000 is payable upon the start of employment and $300,000 is payable on the one-year anniversary thereof; (ii) an annual base salary of $485,000; (iii) an annual incentive compensation target of 75% of annual base salary, (iv) a one-time $2.5 million make-whole grant of restricted stock units, (v) an annual long-term incentive compensation target of $1.7 million, and (vi) a lump-sum relocation allowance of $150,000. Additionally, Mr. Dahdah will be eligible to participate in the benefit programs generally available to employees of the Company. A copy of the press release relating to Mr. Dahdah's appointment is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 99.1Press Release dated April 8, 2019

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. By: /s/ Wendy Cassity Name: Wendy Cassity Title: EVP and Chief Legal Officer Dated: April 8, 2019

Exhibit 99.1 Nuance Appoints Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer BURLINGTON, Mass., April 8, 2019 - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of conversational AI and ambient intelligence solutions, today announced that it has appointed Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Dahdah joins the team from Benefitfocus, a SaaS-based benefits platform provider, where he served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. He will be responsible for leading Nuance's global sales organization, executing the company's go-to-market strategy, and accelerating pipeline growth across the company's key vertical markets. "We are incredibly excited to have Rob join our Nuance leadership team and unify our global sales organization," said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance. "He has deep expertise in building a culture of sales, and his unwavering focus on creating an exceptional customer experience has resulted in a proven track-record of driving pipeline, expanding into international markets, and accelerating growth." Mr. Dahdah brings nearly 30 years' experience in leading large, global sales teams at publicly-traded companies and overseeing the complete sales cycle, including all operations, pipeline development, onboarding, quota planning, sales enablement, and implementation integration. Additionally, he has deep expertise in successfully developing and executing scalable models for international expansion in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC markets. "I couldn't be more excited to be joining Nuance right now," said Rob Dahdah, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "The company is developing market-leading conversational AI technologies that generate real ROI for customers and that are shaping the future of our industries. I look forward to enhancing our customer experience and increasing our market penetration as we accelerate growth." Over the course of his career, Mr. Dahdah has held a number of distinguished leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Verizon Connect, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at FIS, and Senior Vice President of Global Sales for ADP's $1.5B international business, where he oversaw a team of 800 sales professionals spanning more than 100 countries across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Mr. Dahdah holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University. He will be based in Nuance's Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters. © 2017 Nuance Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Nuance Communications, Inc. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations - in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail - to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

