Nuance Communications : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2019 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.







Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 12, 2019, Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance") entered into Amendment No. 2 (the "Credit Agreement Amendment") to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified through the date hereof, the "Credit Agreement"), among Nuance, the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Lenders"), Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and the other parties named therein. The Credit Agreement Amendment amends the Credit Agreement to, among other things, permit the previously announced spin-off of Cerence Inc. and provide that the proceeds from the previously announced and consummated sale of Nuance's Document Imaging division do not need to be applied to repay outstanding amounts or reduce commitments under the Credit Agreement. The foregoing is only a summary of the material terms of the Credit Agreement Amendment and does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Credit Agreement Amendment, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Amendment No. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019, to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated April 15, 2016, among Nuance Communications, Inc., the lenders party thereto, Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent, and the other parties named therein. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. By: /s/ Daniel D. Tempesta Daniel D. Tempesta Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Date: September 13, 2019

Exhibit 10.1 Execution Version AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT NO. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019 (this "Amendment"), to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified through the date hereof, the "Credit Agreement"), among Nuance Communications, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Borrower"), the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Lenders"), Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and the other parties named therein. W I T N E S S E T H: WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 9.08(b) of the Credit Agreement, the Borrower and the Required Lenders may agree to amend the Credit Agreement for certain purposes; and WHEREAS, the parties hereto desire to amend the Credit Agreement on the terms set forth herein. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and covenants contained herein and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto, intending to be legally bound hereby, agree as follows: ARTICLE I Definitions Section 1.1. Defined Terms.Terms defined in the Credit Agreement and used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Credit Agreement (as amended hereby) unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires. ARTICLE II Amendment Section 2.1. Amendments. Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement is hereby amended by inserting the following definitions in proper alphabetical order: "Amendment No. 2" shall mean that certain Amendment No. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019, to this Agreement, among the Borrower, the lenders from time to time party thereto, the Administrative Agent, and the other parties named therein. "Beneficial Ownership Certification" means a certification regarding beneficial ownership required by the Beneficial Ownership Regulation. "Beneficial Ownership Regulation" means 31 C.F.R. § 1010.230. "Cerence" shall mean Cerence LLC, a subsidiary of the Borrower, and its successors.

"Cerence Indebtedness" shall mean the incurrence of term loans, revolving loan Indebtedness or other Indebtedness by Cerence and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the Cerence Spin-Off. "Cerence Restructuring Transactions" shall mean the series of internal reorganization transactions by the Borrower and its Subsidiaries in connection with the Cerence Spin-Off, including certain Investments by any of the Borrower or its Subsidiaries in Subsidiaries that are not Loan Parties (each such Subsidiary, a "Cerence Non-LoanParty Subsidiary") and certain sales or other dispositions to Cerence or its subsidiaries such that Cerence and its subsidiaries will own and operate the automotive business of the Borrower and its Subsidiaries. "Cerence Spin-Off" shall mean the spin-off of Cerence into a new publicly traded company, which will operate the automotive technology business owned by Borrower and its Subsidiaries as of the date of this Amendment No. 2. "Document Imaging Sale" shall mean the sale of the Borrower's Document Imaging division pursuant to the Sale Agreement, dated as of November 11, 2018, by and between Nuance Communications, Inc. and Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited, consummated on February 1, 2019. "Second Amendment Effective Date" shall mean the date on which all conditions set forth in Section 3.1 of Amendment No. 2 have been satisfied. Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement is further amended by amending the definition of "Asset Sale" as follows: deleting "and" after ";" in clause (p) thereof; deleting "." and adding "; and" after "Subsidiaries" in clause (q) thereof; and adding the following new clause (r): "the Document Imaging Sale and the Cerence Restructuring Transactions.". Article I of the Credit Agreement is amended by adding the following as a new Section 1.05: "Divisions. For all purposes under the Loan Documents, in connection with any division or plan of division under Delaware law (or any comparable event under a different jurisdiction's laws): (a) if any asset, right, obligation or liability of any Person becomes the asset, right, obligation or liability of a different Person, then it shall be deemed to have been transferred from the original Person to the subsequent Person and (b) if any new Person comes into existence, such new Person shall be deemed to have been organized on the first date of its existence by the holders of its Equity Interests at such time." Article III of the Credit Agreement is hereby amended by adding the below as a new Section 3.22: " Covered Entities . No Loan Party is a Covered Entity. -2-

