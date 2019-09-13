Nuance Communications : Current report filing

Log in
09/13/2019 | 08:47am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2019

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

000-27038

94-3156479

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS employer

of incorporation)

File No.)

Identification No.)

1 Wayside Road

Burlington, Massachusetts

01803

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(781) 565-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common stock, $0.001 par value

NUAN

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 12, 2019, Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance") entered into Amendment No. 2 (the "Credit Agreement Amendment") to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified through the date hereof, the "Credit Agreement"), among Nuance, the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Lenders"), Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and the other parties named therein.

The Credit Agreement Amendment amends the Credit Agreement to, among other things, permit the previously announced spin-off of Cerence Inc. and provide that the proceeds from the previously announced and consummated sale of Nuance's Document Imaging division do not need to be applied to repay outstanding amounts or reduce commitments under the Credit Agreement.

The foregoing is only a summary of the material terms of the Credit Agreement Amendment and does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Credit Agreement Amendment, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits.

Exhibit

No.

Description

10.1 Amendment No. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019, to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated April 15, 2016, among Nuance Communications, Inc., the lenders party thereto, Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent, and the other parties named therein.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

By: /s/ Daniel D. Tempesta

Daniel D. Tempesta

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date: September 13, 2019

Exhibit 10.1

Execution Version

AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

AMENDMENT NO. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019 (this "Amendment"), to the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified through the date hereof, the "Credit Agreement"), among Nuance Communications, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Borrower"), the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Lenders"), Barclays Bank PLC, as Administrative Agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and the other parties named therein.

W I T N E S S E T H:

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 9.08(b) of the Credit Agreement, the Borrower and the Required Lenders may agree to amend the Credit Agreement for certain purposes; and

WHEREAS, the parties hereto desire to amend the Credit Agreement on the terms set forth herein.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and covenants contained herein and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto, intending to be legally bound hereby, agree as follows:

ARTICLE I

Definitions

Section 1.1. Defined Terms.Terms defined in the Credit Agreement and used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Credit Agreement (as amended hereby) unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires.

ARTICLE II

Amendment

Section 2.1. Amendments.

  1. Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement is hereby amended by inserting the following definitions in proper alphabetical order:

"Amendment No. 2" shall mean that certain Amendment No. 2, dated as of September 12, 2019, to this Agreement, among the Borrower, the lenders from time to time party thereto, the Administrative Agent, and the other parties named therein.

"Beneficial Ownership Certification" means a certification regarding beneficial ownership required by the Beneficial Ownership

Regulation.

"Beneficial Ownership Regulation" means 31 C.F.R. § 1010.230.

"Cerence" shall mean Cerence LLC, a subsidiary of the Borrower, and its successors.

"Cerence Indebtedness" shall mean the incurrence of term loans, revolving loan Indebtedness or other Indebtedness by Cerence and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the Cerence Spin-Off.

"Cerence Restructuring Transactions" shall mean the series of internal reorganization transactions by the Borrower and its Subsidiaries in connection with the Cerence Spin-Off, including certain Investments by any of the Borrower or its Subsidiaries in Subsidiaries that are not Loan Parties (each such Subsidiary, a "Cerence Non-LoanParty Subsidiary") and certain sales or other dispositions to Cerence or its subsidiaries such that Cerence and its subsidiaries will own and operate the automotive business of the Borrower and its Subsidiaries.

"Cerence Spin-Off" shall mean the spin-off of Cerence into a new publicly traded company, which will operate the automotive technology business owned by Borrower and its Subsidiaries as of the date of this Amendment No. 2.

"Document Imaging Sale" shall mean the sale of the Borrower's Document Imaging division pursuant to the Sale Agreement, dated as of November 11, 2018, by and between Nuance Communications, Inc. and Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited, consummated on February 1, 2019.

"Second Amendment Effective Date" shall mean the date on which all conditions set forth in Section 3.1 of Amendment No. 2 have been satisfied.

  1. Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement is further amended by amending the definition of "Asset Sale" as follows:
    1. deleting "and" after ";" in clause (p) thereof;
    2. deleting "." and adding "; and" after "Subsidiaries" in clause (q) thereof; and
    3. adding the following new clause (r): "the Document Imaging Sale and the Cerence Restructuring Transactions.".
  3. Article I of the Credit Agreement is amended by adding the following as a new Section 1.05:

"Divisions. For all purposes under the Loan Documents, in connection with any division or plan of division under Delaware law (or any comparable event under a different jurisdiction's laws): (a) if any asset, right, obligation or liability of any Person becomes the asset, right, obligation or liability of a different Person, then it shall be deemed to have been transferred from the original Person to the subsequent Person and (b) if any new Person comes into existence, such new Person shall be deemed to have been organized on the first date of its existence by the holders of its Equity Interests at such time."

  1. Article III of the Credit Agreement is hereby amended by adding the below as a new Section 3.22: "Covered Entities. No Loan Party is a Covered Entity.

-2-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:46:02 UTC
