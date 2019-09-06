Nuance Communications : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

The reporting person is the sole stockholder of Consolidated Mobile Corporation, which holds the securities described above.
Remarks:
Because an employee of the reporting person is a director of the Issuer, the reporting person may be deemed to be a director by deputization.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficerOther
Nuance Communications, Inc.
1 WAYSIDE ROAD
X
See Remarks
BURLINGTON, MA 01803
Signatures
/s/ Leanne Fitzgerald, Vice President and Assistant Secretary
9/6/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
