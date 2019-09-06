Nuance Communications : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) Nuance Communications, Inc. 9/6/2019 Cerence Inc. [CRNC] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) 1 WAYSIDE ROAD _____ Director ___X___ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) ___X___ Other (specify below) / See Remarks (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) BURLINGTON, MA 01803 Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Beneficially Owned Form: Direct (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common stock 650736 I See Footnote (1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Securities Underlying or Exercise Form of Beneficial Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Security Direct (D) or Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Indirect (I) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

The reporting person is the sole stockholder of Consolidated Mobile Corporation, which holds the securities described above.

Remarks:

Because an employee of the reporting person is a director of the Issuer, the reporting person may be deemed to be a director by deputization.