Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nuance Communications Inc.    NUAN

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(NUAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nuance Named “Undisputed Market Leader” in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been recognized once again as a Leader in Opus Research’s Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Intelliview Report1. The 2019 report cites Nuance as the “undisputed market share leader” and notes its “multi-faceted, layered security approach that includes biometrics, non-biometric prints, anti-spoofing measures, intelligent detectors, pattern detection and employing AI techniques.”

According to the report, as enterprises evaluate their options, they seek holistic solutions that support “optichannel authentication”, meaning customers choose (“opt for”) the best (“optimal”) device or medium to support their present need. Opus looked at 13 vendors and evaluated each solution’s ability to streamline omnichannel customer authentication and stop fraudsters through all points of access and evaluated not only voice biometrics tech, but also behavioral, non-biometrics factors and anti-spoofing offerings.

Nuance topped the vendor list, lauded for its comprehensive, integrated authentication and fraud prevention abilities across digital and voice channels and credited for its industry-leading authentication success and fraud prevention rates. Nuance was the leader not only in market share but also in breadth of offering which looked at voice processing capabilities and imposter detection along with the robustness of voice biometrics-based offerings including passive (text-dependent) enrollment and authentication, and integration with “risk engines” or other rules-based analytic resources.

“During the 15 years that Opus Research has covered voice biometrics, Nuance established leadership by enrolling voiceprints for hundreds of millions of customers of Fortune 500 companies," explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. “As market demand evolved to include fraud prevention and continuous authentication across multiple devices and modalities, Nuance has expanded its solution set to support secure, seamless interactions across multiple customer channels.”

“Being recognized once again by Opus Research as a leader in the biometrics market is a testament to the dogged focus our team has had on ensuring our technology is evolving as fast as the fraudsters are,” said Brett Beranek, General Manager, Security Business, Nuance Enterprise. “Today our technology powers the world’s largest banks and telcos to not only prevent and prosecute fraudsters, but also enable the kind of channel-less, streamlined experience consumers demand today. Seeing the success of these deployments and witnessing the value our technology offers these organizations is what motivates us to continue to innovate.” 

Customers from a diverse set of industries such as AIB, Australian Taxation Office, ICICI Bank, HSBC, RBS, Santander, TalkTalk, Vodafone Turkey and Deutsche Telekom have deployed Nuance’s biometrics technology. Over 400 million consumers globally make more than eight billion successful authentications yearly already with Nuance voice biometrics and in the last twelve months alone the solution has prevented over $2 billion worth of customers’ money from getting into the wrong hands.

For more information on Nuance’s Conversational AI and Biometrics capabilities go here.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Katie Byrne
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-5000
Email: katie.byrne@nuance.com

_________________________________________

1 Opus Research, “Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Intelliview” by Dan Miller, June 2019

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
07:01aNuance Named “Undisputed Market Leader” in Intelligent Authentica..
GL
06/27NUANCE SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP W : Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute
AQ
06/26NUANCE SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP W : Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute
GL
06/25NUANCE @ SIIM19 : Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-In..
GL
06/21NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based A..
AQ
06/21Nuance Accelerates Exit of its Non-Core Subscriber Revenue Services (SRS) Bus..
GL
06/20Nuance to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based Analytics to So..
GL
06/13NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12NUANCE NAMED LEADER IN 2019 FORRESTE : Conversational AI for Customer Service
PU
06/11Top Independent Research Firm Names Nuance a Leader in Conversational AI for ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 858 M
EBIT 2019 507 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 1 260 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 50,3x
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 4 666 M
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,5  $
Last Close Price 16,1  $
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.21.54%4 666
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.89%1 026 511
RED HAT6.90%33 437
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC48.13%31 541
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.62.93%19 900
SYNOPSYS52.77%19 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About