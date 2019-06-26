Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nuance Communications Inc.    NUAN

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(NUAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of Conversational AI and Ambient Intelligence solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership with Mila, an academic research institution dedicated to advancing machine learning with an intensive focus on deep learning related to language and image processing. This expanded partnership enables Nuance and Mila to collaborate on research, advance cutting-edge work in machine learning, and meaningfully enhance AI applications. 

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Mila,” said Joe Petro, Chief Technology Officer, Nuance Communications. “Our research team has been at the forefront of Conversational AI innovation for the last 20 years and this partnership allows us to work more closely with the global academic AI research community to advance the latest in AI innovation and applications.”

Founded by world-renowned deep learning expert, and recipient of the prestigious 2018 Turing Prize, Yoshua Bengio, Mila is an epicenter of artificial intelligence and machine learning research, seeking to create a space for innovation in artificial intelligence and technology while fostering strong collaboration and knowledge exchange between academic research and innovators in society. As a market-leader in creating deeply-verticalized AI solutions that deliver real-world results across healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and automotive industries, Nuance’s global research and development team includes more than 2,800 researchers, speech scientists, and engineers focused on AI research and applications pertaining to speech enhancement, recognition and synthesis, natural language understanding and dialog, biometrics and diagnostic imaging.  

“The future of AI is being shaped by the researchers and technologists who are developing these important systems. Creating an AI ecosystem with important partners like Nuance ensures that we are all working together to create AI that has positive effects on real-world applications,” said Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila. “We look forward to working alongside Nuance to continue to advance this critical work.”

As part of the partnership, Nuance will staff an AI lab at Mila’s Montreal-based headquarters, where researchers will partner with Mila interns on projects, and participate in joint research, publications, and knowledge-sharing talks.  The lab will serve as an extension of Nuance’s Montreal office, which is one of the company’s key global research sites, and recently named one of “Canada’s Top Employers for Young People,” and one of “Montreal’s Top Employers.” Nuance has long-standing relationships with the academic community and third-party innovators, and the company’s downtown Montreal office has more than 600 employees dedicated to advancing the state-of-the-art in Conversational AI and Ambient Intelligence.

To learn more about Nuance, visit: www.nuance.com or to find out more about Nuance’s work in Conversational AI, visit: research.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press contact:
Melissa Farnand
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-5000
Email: melissa.farnand@nuance.com

Richard Mack
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-5000
Email: richard.mack@nuance.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
08:01aNUANCE SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP W : Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute
GL
06/25NUANCE @ SIIM19 : Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-In..
GL
06/21NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based A..
AQ
06/21Nuance Accelerates Exit of its Non-Core Subscriber Revenue Services (SRS) Bus..
GL
06/20Nuance to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based Analytics to So..
GL
06/13NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12NUANCE NAMED LEADER IN 2019 FORRESTE : Conversational AI for Customer Service
PU
06/11Top Independent Research Firm Names Nuance a Leader in Conversational AI for ..
GL
06/10NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotiv..
AQ
06/07Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 864 M
EBIT 2019 506 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 1 284 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,90
P/E ratio 2020 75,05
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.19.16%4 846
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.65%918 312
RED HAT6.72%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.21%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.63.94%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About