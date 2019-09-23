Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

23.09.2019

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

