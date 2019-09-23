Log in
NUCLETRON ELECTRONIC AG

(NUC)
Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/23/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.09.2019 / 12:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Gärtnerstraße 60
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

878049  23.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
