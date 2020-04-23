Log in
Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/23/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 00:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Gärtnerstraße 60
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1028929  24.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
