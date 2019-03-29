Nucor : Former Nucor Chairman & CEO Dan DiMicco Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Chairman and CEO Dan DiMicco received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Charlotte Business Journal last night at the publication's Most Admired CEO Awards program.

These awards recognize established local leaders who have a strong vision for their companies, have shown commitment to culture in the workplace and have made significant contributions to the Charlotte community. DiMicco was recognized for his work as Nucor CEO, as well as for work he has done in the community following his retirement, including starting a local angel investing fund, purchasing the Charlotte Independence soccer team, and serving on the host committee for the 2020 Republican National Convention. This is the first year the Charlotte Business Journal has selected a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

"We congratulate Dan on this well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. He is an important part of Nucor's history and the success our company continues to enjoy today. As importantly, he continues in his retirement to work to promote the city of Charlotte and to support and grow new businesses in the community," said John Ferriola, Chairman, CEO & President of Nucor Corporation.

DiMicco led Nucor Corporation from September of 2000 through the end of 2012, during which time the company saw unprecedented growth. He served as Nucor's Chief Executive Officer longer than anyone since company founder, Ken Iverson. During this time, Nucor completed over 50 acquisitions for a total investment of $6.5 billion. In addition to the company's record of profitable growth, DiMicco proved himself an effective champion for domestic manufacturing and enforcing rules-based free trade.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation