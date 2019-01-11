Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nucor    NUE

NUCOR (NUE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nucor : Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter of 2018 Conference Call on the Web

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:16pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) fourth quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host John Ferriola, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. The event will be available on the Internet on January 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:       

Nucor's Fourth Quarter of 2018 Conference Call



When:      

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 29, 2019



Where:     

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/28934 or at http://www.nucor.com 



How:        

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive:   

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-of-2018-conference-call-on-the-web-300777043.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUCOR
04:16pNUCOR : Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter of 2018 Conference Call on the We..
PR
01/08NUCOR : to build $1.35bn plate mill in US Midwest
AQ
01/07NUCOR : to Build $1.35 Billion Steel Plate Mill in Midwest -- Update
DJ
01/07NUCOR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/07NUCOR : to Build $1.35 Billion Steel Plate Mill in Midwest
DJ
01/07NUCOR : to set up plate mill in U.S. Midwest for $1.35 billion
RE
01/07NUCOR : to Build State-of-the-Art Plate Mill
PU
01/02Tariff Exclusions for Certain Steel Imports Sow Confusion
DJ
2018NUCOR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NUCOR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.