NUCOR

(NUE)
  Report  
Nucor : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter of 2019 Conference Call on the Web

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) second quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host John Ferriola, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. The event will be available on the Internet on July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:       

Nucor's Second Quarter of 2019 Conference Call



When:      

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 18, 2019



Where:     

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/31025 or at http://www.nucor.com 



How:        

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive:   

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-invites-you-to-join-its-second-quarter-of-2019-conference-call-on-the-web-300879529.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
