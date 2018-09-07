Log in
NUCOR : Plans $650 Million Investment to Expand Production at Kentuc..
DJ
NUCOR : Announces Plans to Expand Sheet Mill in Kentucky
PR
CHITWOOD : Big River Steel sale a rumor
AQ
Nucor : Plans $650 Million Investment to Expand Production at Kentucky Steel Mill

09/07/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Nucor Corp. plans to spend $650 million to the expand production capacity at a Kentucky steel mill.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based steelmaker said Friday with the expansion, its flat-rolled sheet steel mill in Ghent, Ky., will be able to produce about 3 million tons of product annually, up from its current capacity of 1.6 million tons. The expansion, which is also expected to create 70 full-time jobs, would also increase the maximum coil width to about 73 inches.

"The project will allow us to better serve our automotive and value-added customers," said John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Gallatin.

The latest expansion would complement a current project, now valued at $176 million, to build a hot band continuous pickle galvanizing line. The line is expected to be operational in the first half of 2019, Nucor said.

Nucor bought the former Gallatin Steel Co. in late 2014 for about $780 million.

Shares in Nucor were down 0.5% to $62.99 in afternoon trading. The stock has gained 16% over the last 12 months.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Consensus
