Nucor : Predicts Another Strong Year After Boosting Prices in 4Q

By Micah Maidenberg



Nucor Corp. (NUE) boosted shipments in the fourth quarter and raised prices, helping the steel producer deliver better-than-expected earnings.

Earnings rose to $646.8 million, or $2.07 a share, up from $383.9 million, or $1.20 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.93 a share in profit.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 24% from the year earlier to about $6.3 billion, in line with analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

Nucor said total tons shipped to outside customers in the fourth quarter rose 2% compared with the year earlier, while average sales prices on a per-ton basis jumped 21%.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based steel producer said earlier this month that it plans to invest $1.35 billion to build a new steel-plate mill somewhere in the Midwest. Around 400 people will work full time at the factory when it opens.

The company said its has a "positive outlook on end-use demand and general economic conditions" in 2019 and predicted earnings this year would be one of the best in the company's history.

