Nucor    NUE

NUCOR (NUE)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/29 10:04:45 am
59.955 USD   +2.49%
NUCOR : Predicts Another Strong Year After Boosting Prices in 4Q
DJ
NUCOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
NUCOR : Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2018
PR
Nucor : Predicts Another Strong Year After Boosting Prices in 4Q

0
01/29/2019 | 09:36am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Nucor Corp. (NUE) boosted shipments in the fourth quarter and raised prices, helping the steel producer deliver better-than-expected earnings.

Earnings rose to $646.8 million, or $2.07 a share, up from $383.9 million, or $1.20 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.93 a share in profit.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 24% from the year earlier to about $6.3 billion, in line with analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

Nucor said total tons shipped to outside customers in the fourth quarter rose 2% compared with the year earlier, while average sales prices on a per-ton basis jumped 21%.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based steel producer said earlier this month that it plans to invest $1.35 billion to build a new steel-plate mill somewhere in the Midwest. Around 400 people will work full time at the factory when it opens.

The company said its has a "positive outlook on end-use demand and general economic conditions" in 2019 and predicted earnings this year would be one of the best in the company's history.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 25 108 M
EBIT 2018 3 405 M
Net income 2018 2 327 M
Debt 2018 1 895 M
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 7,95
P/E ratio 2019 9,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 18 365 M
Chart NUCOR
Duration : Period :
Nucor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 69,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Ferriola Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Frias Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Victoria Franchetti Haynes Independent Director
John H. Walker Lead Independent Director
Christopher J. Kearney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUCOR12.91%18 365
ARCELORMITTAL11.08%23 499
POSCO--.--%21 014
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP7.29%17 280
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 611
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%12 099
