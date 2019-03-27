Nucor : to Invest $1.35 Billion in New Kentucky Steel Plate Mill

By Bowdeya Tweh



Nucor Corp. (NUE) said Wednesday it will spend $1.35 billion to build a new steel-plate production mill in Kentucky.

The Charlotte steelmaker said the mill, located in Brandenburg, Ky., will be capable of producing 1.2 million tons of products annually. The facility is expected to be in operation in 2022, Nucor said.

Nucor currently operates plate mills in North Carolina, Alabama and Texas.

The plate mill will employ more than 400 full-time workers at an average salary of $72,000.

