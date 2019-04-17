Log in
date 2019-04-17
PU
03:33pNUEVOLUTION PUBL : Svenska & English
PU
03:33pNUEVOLUTION PUBL : AGM Proxy form UK
PU
Nuevolution publ : AGM Proxy form UK

04/17/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

PROXY FORM

I hereby appoint the proxy stated below, or whomever he or she may appoint, to vote on my behalf for all my shares in Nuevolution AB (publ), reg. no. 559026-4304, with its registered office in Stockholm, at the Annual General Meeting of Nuevolution AB (publ) on Wednesday 22 May 2019.

Proxy

Name of the proxy

Personal identity number/Date of birth

Address

Postal code and city

Telephone number

Signature by the shareholder

Name of the shareholder

Personal identity number/Date of birth/Registration number

Place and date

Telephone number

Signature*

*If signing for a company, a clarification of signature shall be included above and an up to date certificate of registration (or the equivalent) shall be enclosed to the completed proxy form.

Please note that a shareholder shall give the company notice of attendance - as set out in the notice convening the Meeting - even if the shareholder intends to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy.

The completed proxy form (with any enclosures) should be sent to Nuevolution AB (publ), Rønnegade 8, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark, or by e-mail to agm@nuevolution.com, together with the notice of attendance. For the avoidance of doubt, if the shareholder does not intend to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy, the proxy form does not have to be sent to the company.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear's webpage www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Disclaimer

Nuevolution AB published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 19:32:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 -3,68 M
Net income 2019 56,7 M
Finance 2019 92,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,84
P/E ratio 2020 19,12
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 592 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,2  SEK
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Haahr Gouliaev Chief Executive Officer
Stig Løkke Pedersen Chairman
Henrik Damkjær Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Franch Chief Scientific Officer
Søren Lemonius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUEVOLUTION AB (PUBL)-29.71%64
CSL LIMITED6.23%63 929
BIOGEN-23.99%44 991
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS40.65%30 602
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%21 340
GRIFOLS7.60%16 982
