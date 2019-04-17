Nuevolution publ : Svenska & Engslish

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation. Valberedningens förslag till beslut samt motiverade yttrande avseende förslag till styrelse i Nuevolution AB (publ) inför årsstämman 2019 The Nomination Committee´s proposals and motivated opinion regarding proposal of the Board of Directors in Nuevolution AB (publ) for the annual general meeting 2019 __________________________________________________________________________ Val av ordförande vid stämman (punkt 1 på dagordningen) Valberedningen föreslår advokat David Andersson från Advokatfirman Vinge som ordförande vid stämman. Fastställande av antalet styrelseledamöter och styrelsesuppleanter och antalet revisorer och revisorssuppleanter (punkt 11 på dagordningen) Valberedningen föreslår fem ordinarie ledamöter utan suppleanter samt en revisor utan suppleanter. Fastställande av arvoden åt styrelsen och revisorerna (punkt 12 på dagordningen) Styrelsearvodet till de stämmovalda ledamöterna föreslås uppgå till sammanlagt 1 390 000 kronor att fördelas enligt följande: Styrelsens ordförande 400 000 Fyra ledamöter (vardera 200 000) 800 000 Revisionsutskott (ordförande 50 000, ledamot vardera 25 000) 100 000 Ersättningsutskott (ordförande 30 000, ledamot 15 000) 45 000 Vetenskapligt utskott (ordförande 30 000, ledamot 15 000) 45 000 Totalt 1 390 000 Vidare föreslås även att arvode till det vetenskapliga utskottet ska utgå med sammanlagt 45 000 kronor för arbete utfört under perioden fram till årsstämman 2019, fördelat med 30 000 kronor till utskottets ordförande och 15 000 kronor till utskottets andra ledamot. Därutöver föreslås även att styrelsens ordförande, Stig Løkke Pedersen, skall erhålla en extra ersättning om 267 000 kronor för extraordinärt arbete vad avser kapitaliseringen av bolaget och bolagets listbyte från Nasdaq First North Premier till Nasdaq Stockholms huvudlista under 2018. Avseende revisorsarvode föreslår valberedningen att revisorsarvode ska utgå enligt godkänd räkning inom ramen för offert. Val av styrelseledamöter och revisorer och revisorssuppleanter (punkt 13 på dagordningen) Valberedningen föreslår omval av Stig Løkke Pedersen, Søren Lemonius, Lars Henriksson, Professor Dr. Jutta Heim och Jeanette M. Wood som styrelseledamöter för tiden intill slutet av årsstämman 2020. Valberedningen föreslår val av Stig Løkke Pedersen som styrelsens ordförande. Valberedningen föreslår vidare omval av revisionsbolaget Ernst & Young AB, med önskemål att auktoriserade revisorn Beata Lihammar fungerar som huvudansvarig revisor, för tiden intill slutet av årsstämman 2020. Valberedningens motiverade yttrande avseende förslag till styrelse Valberedningen, som består av valberedningens ordförande Peter Benson (utsedd av Sunstone Life Science Ventures), Filip Petersson (utsedd av SEB Venture Capital), Patrick Sobocki (utsedd av Stiftelsen Industrifonden), samt Stig Løkke Pedersen i egenskap av

styrelseordförande i Nuevolution, har ingående diskuterat de krav på kompetens, erfarenhet och bakgrund som kan ställas på styrelsen. Valberedningen har även diskuterat styrelsens storlek och sammansättning utifrån de förväntningar som kan ställas på styrelsen i Nuevolution. Valberedningen har, till underlag för sina överväganden, även träffat styrelsens ledamöter och tagit del av slutsatserna från de utvärderingsdiskussioner som förts inom styrelsen. Valberedningen har också utvärderat ersättningsnivån till styrelsen. Valberedningen gör bedömningen att den föreslagna styrelsen med hänsyn till bolagets verksamhet och förhållanden i övrigt, ger en ändamålsenlig sammansättning. Vid bedömningen av de föreslagna styrelseledamöternas oberoende har valberedningen funnit att dess förslag till styrelsesammansättning i Nuevolution uppfyller de krav på oberoende som uppställs i Svensk kod för bolagsstyrning. Därtill har valberedningen diskuterat jämställdhets- och mångfaldsperspektiv utifrån uppfattningen att de är väsentliga vid styrelsens sammansättning. Av denna anledning kommer valberedningen fortsätta sitt långsiktiga arbete i syfte att lyfta fram jämställdhets- och mångfaldsperspektiven i styrelsen. I fråga om styrelsens sammansättning har som mångfaldspolicy, och beträffande målen för denna, tillämpats vad som föreskrivs i punkten 4.1 i bolagsstyrningskoden, vilket har utmynnat i valberedningens förslag enligt ovan. Information om styrelseledamöterna föreslagna för omval finns på bolagets webbplats, www.nuevolution.com. __________________________ Election of a chairman of the meeting (item 1 on the agenda) The Nomination Committee propose that David Andersson from Advokatfirman Vinge, member of the Swedish Bar Association, is elected as chairman of the meeting. Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the board of directors and the number of auditors and deputy auditors (item 11 on the agenda) The Nomination Committee propose five board members with no deputy members and one auditor with no deputy auditor. Determination of fees to be paid to the members of the board of directors and auditors (item 12 on the agenda) Fees for the board members elected by the general meeting is proposed to amount to a total of SEK 1,390,000 and be allotted as follows: Chairman of the board 400,000 Four members (each 200,000) 800,000 Audit Committee (chairman 50,000, two members with each 25,000) 100,000 Remuneration Committee (chairman 30,000, member 15,000) 45,000 Scientific Committee (chairman 30,000, member 15,000) 45,000 Total 1,390,000 Furthermore it is proposed that remuneration to the scientific committee also shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 45,000 for work carried out up until the annual general meeting 2019, with SEK 30,000 to the chairman and SEK 15,000 to the other member. It is furthermore proposed that the chairman of the board, Stig Løkke Pedersen, shall be paid an additional amount of SEK 267,000 for extraordinary work carried out in relation to the financing of the company and the company's list change from Nasdaq First North Premier to Nasdaq Stockholms's main market during 2018. Regarding fees for the auditor it is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditors' quotation.

Election of the members of the board of directors as well as auditors and deputy auditors (item 13 on the agenda) The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Stig Løkke Pedersen, Søren Lemonius, Lars Henriksson, Professor Dr. Jutta Heim and Jeanette M. Wood as members of the Board of Directors for the time until the end of the annual general meeting 2020. The Nomination Committee propose election of Stig Løkke Pedersen as chairman of the board of directors. Further, the Nomination Committee propose re-election of the auditor firm Ernst & Young AB, with the request that authorized auditor Beata Lihammar will be auditor in charge, for the time until the end of the annual general meeting 2020. The Nomination Committee's motivated opinion regarding proposal of the Board of Directors The Nomination Committee, consisting of the chairman of the Nomination Committee Peter Benson (appointed by Sunstone Life Science Ventures), Filip Petersson (appointed by SEB Venture Capital), Patrick Sobocki (appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden), as well as Stig Løkke Pedersen in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Nuevolution, has thoroughly discussed the demands, in terms of competence, experience and background, of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee has also discussed the size and composition of the Board of Directors based on the expectations on the Board of Directors in Nuevolution. The Nomination Committee has also, as basis for its conclusions, met with the members of the Board of Directors and taken part of the conclusions from the evaluation discussions within the Board. The Nomination Committee has also evaluated the level of remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee assesses that the proposed Board of Directors, with regards to the company's operations and conditions in general, provides an appropriate composition. In assessing the independence of the proposed Board members it is the Nomination Committee's opinion that the proposed composition of the Board of Directors in Nuevolution meets the independence requirements imposed by the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. Moreover, it is the opinion of the Nomination Committee that diversity and equality perspectives are of importance in the board composition. Consequently, the Nomination Committee will continue its work to, in a longer perspective, further strengthen the diversity on the board. In relation to the composition of the Board of Directors, the provisions of rule 4.1 of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance has been applied as diversity policy and with regard to the objectives of that policy. This has resulted in the Nomination Committee's proposal in accordance with the above. Information about the persons proposed for re-election as board members can be found on the company's website, www.nuevolution.com. __________________________ Stockholm i april 2019 Stockholm in April 2019 Nuevolution AB (publ) Valberedningen The Nomination Committee