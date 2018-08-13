Nufarm : Glyphosate Update

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

13 August, 2018

Glyphosate update

Nufarm Limited would like to address two news items surrounding Glyphosate that have arisen over the past week. Nufarm does not expect that these issues will have any impact on Nufarm's business.

Regulatory authorities around the world have approved the use of Glyphosate, including the US Environmental Protection Authority, the APVMA here in Australia and more recently, the European Food and Safety Authority. The product has a 40‐year history of safe use and continues to be an important tool for farmers. Nufarm will continue to work with regulatory authorities around the globe to maintain its Glyphosate registrations.

On 6 August, a Brazilian judge ruled that the existing registrations of Glyphosate would be suspended within the next 30 days, until the government completes its regulatory review of the product. This review has been ongoing for approximately 10 years. It is expected that a number of agriculture‐related associations will lodge appeals against this ruling, including the local crop protection association, the Brazilian health agency, ANVISA, and the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture. Those appeals are expected to be lodged this week. Nufarm anticipates being able to continue to sell Glyphosate in Brazil in the upcoming soybean season.

The second item was on 10 August, when a California jury found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged the company's glyphosate‐based products caused his cancer. This finding was against Monsanto. It is fully expected that Monsanto will appeal this decision.

Further information:Mark Keating

General Manager, Investor Relations mark.keating@nufarm.com  (61 3) 9282 1004

Megan Fletcher

Group Executive, Corporate Affairsmegan.fletcher@nufarm.com  (61 3) 9282 1218