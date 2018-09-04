Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Nufarm Limited    NUF   AU000000NUF3

NUFARM LIMITED (NUF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nufarm : Market Update - Brazilian glyphosate suspension overturned

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:57am CEST

4 September 2018

Nufarm Limited ABN 090 323 312

ASX Release

103-105 Pipe Road Laverton North Vic 3026 Australia

+61 3 9282 1000 nufarm.com

Market Update - Brazilian glyphosate suspension overturned

Nufarm can confirm that the Brazilian court has now overturned an earlier ruling that had suspended the sale of products containing glyphosate in Brazil. The suspension had been due to come into effect this week. Nufarm informed the market of the court's actions in its update of 13 August 2018.

On Monday, the Regional Federal Court of 1st Region in Brasilia cancelled the suspension without conditions following discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture. Importantly this will enable Nufarm to continue to sell glyphosate for use in the forthcoming Brazilian soybean planting season. The soybean crop is a key driver of the Brazilian economy. The Brazilian Health Agency, ANVISA, will continue with the current regulatory review of glyphosate.

-ends -

Further information:

Mark Keating

Megan Fletcher

General Manager, Investor Relations

Group Executive, Corporate Affairs

mark.keating@nufarm.com

megan.fletcher@nufarm.com

(61 3) 9282 1004

(61 3) 9282 1218

0419 545 144

0428 139 531

© 2018 Nufarm Limited

Disclaimer

Nufarm Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 23:56:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUFARM LIMITED
01:57aNUFARM : Market Update - Brazilian glyphosate suspension overturned
PU
08/28NUFARM : welcomes US Department of Agriculture regulatory approval for plant-bas..
PU
08/27NUFARM : Nuseed Americas Inc.; Determination of Nonregulated Status of Canola Ge..
AQ
08/21NUFARM : Australian company Nufarm to open $20M Mississippi plant
AQ
08/13Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
08/13Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
08/13NUFARM : Glyphosate Update
PU
07/23NUFARM : Trading Update - ANZ business
PU
06/27NUFARM : and Farmers Edge Announce Alliance
PU
06/26NUFARM : Nuseed Americas Inc.; Availability of a Draft Plant Pest Risk Assessmen..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017NuFarm Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015NuFarm Continues To Grow But The Cash Flows Are A Bit Disappointing 
2015NUFARM : An Emerging Catalyst In Herbicides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 3 187 M
EBIT 2018 260 M
Net income 2018 97,8 M
Debt 2018 1 346 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 22,88
P/E ratio 2019 13,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 2 245 M
Chart NUFARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nufarm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUFARM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,70  AUD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Allan Hunt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Donald Gordon McGauchie Chairman
Paul Andrew Binfield Chief Financial Officer
William Bruce Goodfellow Non-Executive Director
Gordon R. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUFARM LIMITED-21.62%1 614
HUBEI SANONDA CO., LTD.--.--%4 354
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.4.85%2 364
ZHEJIANG XINAN CHEMCL INDUSTRL GP CO LTD63.18%1 548
LIER CHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%1 468
SHENZHEN NOPOSION AGROCHEMICALS CO., LTD--.--%1 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.