Nufarm : Market Update - Brazilian glyphosate suspension overturned

4 September 2018

Market Update - Brazilian glyphosate suspension overturned

Nufarm can confirm that the Brazilian court has now overturned an earlier ruling that had suspended the sale of products containing glyphosate in Brazil. The suspension had been due to come into effect this week. Nufarm informed the market of the court's actions in its update of 13 August 2018.

On Monday, the Regional Federal Court of 1st Region in Brasilia cancelled the suspension without conditions following discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture. Importantly this will enable Nufarm to continue to sell glyphosate for use in the forthcoming Brazilian soybean planting season. The soybean crop is a key driver of the Brazilian economy. The Brazilian Health Agency, ANVISA, will continue with the current regulatory review of glyphosate.

