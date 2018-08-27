28 August 2018

103-105 Pipe Road Laverton North Australia

ASX Release - Company announcement

Ph: +61 3 9292 1000 nufarm.com

Nufarm welcomes US Department of Agriculture regulatory approval for plant-based long chain omega-3

Nufarm Limited welcomes today's announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that it has deregulated Nuseed's proprietary omega-3 canola for cultivation in the United States.

Nuseed's omega-3 canola secured authorisation for cultivation, food and feed from Australian authorities earlier this year.

Developed by Nufarm subsidiary Nuseed, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), this omega-3 canola is the world's first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids.

Nufarm Managing Director and CEO, Greg Hunt, said "USDA approval represents another very significant milestone in the development and commercialisation of this important new product."

"It further validates the safety and quality of the product and the regulatory progress being made in multiple jurisdictions."

The USDA deregulation marks a critical step toward global regulatory approval of omega-3 canola. Food and feed regulations are overseen by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nuseed's submission to the FDA is still being processed and approval is anticipated prior to the 2019 US cropping season.

Andy Thomas, Nuseed Global General Manager Innovation and Strategy, said today's USDA decision helps consolidate the Company's production plans in support of commercial launch from the United States next year.

"This approval has been achieved at the earliest end of our expectations and along with Nuseed's well-developed stewardship platform will allow us to rapidly expand our production."

Nuseed successfully planted 15,000 acres of omega-3 canola in Montana under USDA notification this year, with that crop currently being harvested. The oil produced from this crop is destined for ongoing pre-commercial trials in key markets.

The Company plans to initially commercialise omega-3 oil - branded as AquaterraTM - for aquaculture feed uses, followed by NutriterraTM for human nutrition applications. The unique profile of the Nuseed oil ensures that it will easily fit with current market practices and meet the needs of multiple end-market applications on a commercially viable basis.

Long-chain omega-3 DHA and EPA are essential for human and fish health. This new proprietary product aims to help relieve pressure on wild fish stocks, which are the current sources of these important nutrients. By providing a proven land-based source of these oils, Nuseed will help maintain adequate supply to meet increasing global demand for long chain omega-3s. It is anticipated that one hectare of Nuseed's omega-3 canola has the potential to provide the omega-3 yield from 10,000 kilograms of wild caught fish.

-ends-

Further information: Mark Keating Benita Boettner General Manager, Investor Relations Global Lead Commercial Strategy mark.keating@nufarm.com benita.boettner@nuseed.com  (61 3) 9282 1004  +1 630 280 8657  0419 545 144

1

About CSIRO:

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is Australia's national science agency and one of the largest and most diverse research agencies in the world. CSIRO applies its world-leading scientific knowledge to create jobs, national wealth, a healthy and sustainable environment and improved living standards for all Australians. CSIRO is enhancing Australia's food production systems through an integrated 'farm-to-fork' approach. CSIRO is delivering science to enable increased productivity and efficiencies at the farm level, improving the quality and yield of Australian crops, developing innovative food processing technologies, creating new value- added foods, and developing the nation's livestock, aquaculture and fishery industries.

Visit: www.csiro.au

About GRDC:

The grains industry plays a vital role in Australia's economy, comprising 24 percent of total agricultural exports. The

Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) supports the industry through investing in world-class research, development and extension (RD&E) to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers.

The GRDC invests over $198 million annually in around 780 research, development and extension (RD&E) projects to deliver new and improved varieties, practices, technologies, and capability to the Australian grains industry. These investments directly benefit growers across a broad range of research areas - from molecular biology to farming systems. The GRDC's investments drive the discovery, development and delivery of world-class innovation.

Visit: www.grdc.com.au

About Nuseed:

Nuseed develops unique canola, sorghum and sunflower plant traits for high yields, and novel oils and proteins with specific consumer benefits. Through its identity preserved programs, Nuseed is also creating new value and markets. There are nearly 300 Nuseed employees, including the support of more than 100 research staff, working across nine global locations plus two state-of-the-art Innovation Centers. Since starting in 2006, Nuseed now has sales in approximately 30 countries and advanced trials in Australia, Europe, North America and South

America. Nuseed is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF).

Visit: www.nuseed.comwww.nuseedomega3.com