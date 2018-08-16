Log in
NUFORMIX PLC
Nuformix : 2018 Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

08/16/2018 | 08:26am CEST

16 August 2018

Nuformix Plc ("Nuformix" or the "Company")

2018 Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that the following documents were posted to its shareholders:

  • Annual Financial Report 2018

  • 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the Annual Financial Report 2018 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form are available for download from the Document Center section on the Company's websitewww.nuformix.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2018 and the Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection in due course at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Nuformix Annual Financial Report will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, SGH Company Secretaries Limited, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 19 September 2018 at 1.00 pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau, 6th floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

For further information please contact:

Nuformix plc

Dan Gooding, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)1223 423 667

SGH Company Secretaries Ltd Ben Harber +44 (0)207 264 4366

Gable Communications Ltd John Bick or Justine James +44 (0)20 7193 7463

About Nuformix plc: www.nuformix.com

Nuformix is a pharmaceutical development company using cocrystal technology to unlock the therapeutic potential of approved small molecule drugs. Nuformix's risk-mitigated development strategy has resulted in a pipeline of discoveries through which it has developed and patented novel cocrystal forms of approved small molecules.

Nuformix has created an IP portfolio containing a range of granted patents covering cocrystal forms of five small molecule drugs. Nuformix is targeting high-value unmet needs with its lead programmes in oncology supportive care: NXP001 and fibrosis: NXP002.

Nuformix was established in Cambridge in 2009 and has invested into pharmaceutical cocrystal R&D, establishing world-class capability and know-how in cocrystal discovery and development, yielding multipleproduct opportunities. Nuformix plc shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange's Official List under the ticker: NFX.L.

Disclaimer

Nuformix plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:25:08 UTC
