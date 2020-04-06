Log in
NUHEARA : response to COVID-19
PU
NUHEARA : Hearing Health Starts At Home
PU
NUHEARA : surpasses $1M in IQbuds² MAX pre-orders
PU
Nuheara : IQbuds² MAX achieves major global regulatory certifications including CE and FCC Marks

04/06/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

7 April 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to announce that the Company's recently released next generation product, IQbuds² MAX, has achieved multiple country and region certifications allowing Nuheara to commence order fulfillment to those regions.

The successful completion of this testing has now resulted in the following certifications:

• FCC Mark, USA
• CE Mark, Europe and UK
• IC Mark (ISED) - Canada
• RCM Mark, Australia (with New Zealand reciprocated)

Figure 1: IQbuds² MAX certification marks, as presented on product

'The certifications are regulatory necessities in order to commence fulfilment into these regions. The successful completion of certifications involves a rigorous process and can only be done on completed manufactured products. We are delighted to have received these despite COVID-19 related barriers and allowing us to service approximately 98% of all our IQbuds² Max pre-order sales,' said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller.

'Our Direct To Consumer (DTC) sales channel is proving to be immensely valuable in these difficult times. With many global hearing clinics now shuttered, Nuheara's DTC sales process and self-service hearing product offering is proving extremely resilient in an uncertain market.

'Our sales are continuing and we remain committed to manufacturing and shipping our pre-order units as soon as government restrictions are lifted in Malaysia, building our supply capacity for both DTC and online partner retailers.'

Testing of production line manufactured IQbuds² MAX units were conducted by Bureau Veritas.

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO Mr Justin Miller.

CONTACTS

Media and InvestorRelations: Shane Murphy, FTI Consulting
Office: +61 8 9321 8533
Email: shane.murphy@fticonsulting.com
Mobile: +61 420 945 291

ABOUT NUHEARA

Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. Nuheara products are now sold online and in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics and optical chains around the world.

The Company's mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable.

Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 00:47:00 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
