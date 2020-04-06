Nuheara : IQbuds² MAX achieves major global regulatory certifications including CE and FCC Marks

7 April 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to announce that the Company's recently released next generation product, IQbuds² MAX, has achieved multiple country and region certifications allowing Nuheara to commence order fulfillment to those regions.

The successful completion of this testing has now resulted in the following certifications:

• FCC Mark, USA

• CE Mark, Europe and UK

• IC Mark (ISED) - Canada

• RCM Mark, Australia (with New Zealand reciprocated)

Figure 1: IQbuds² MAX certification marks, as presented on product

'The certifications are regulatory necessities in order to commence fulfilment into these regions. The successful completion of certifications involves a rigorous process and can only be done on completed manufactured products. We are delighted to have received these despite COVID-19 related barriers and allowing us to service approximately 98% of all our IQbuds² Max pre-order sales,' said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller.

'Our Direct To Consumer (DTC) sales channel is proving to be immensely valuable in these difficult times. With many global hearing clinics now shuttered, Nuheara's DTC sales process and self-service hearing product offering is proving extremely resilient in an uncertain market.

'Our sales are continuing and we remain committed to manufacturing and shipping our pre-order units as soon as government restrictions are lifted in Malaysia, building our supply capacity for both DTC and online partner retailers.'

Testing of production line manufactured IQbuds² MAX units were conducted by Bureau Veritas.

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO Mr Justin Miller.

