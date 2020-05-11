Log in
NUHEARA LIMITED

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/11
0.02 AUD   +11.11%
05/11NUHEARA : IQbuds2 MAX vs. AirPods Pro
PU
05/07NUHEARA : to present at Kepler Cheuvreux's Hearing Aid Day 2020
PU
05/06NUHEARA : Investor Webinar May 2020
PU
Nuheara : IQbuds2 MAX vs. AirPods Pro

05/11/2020 | 11:10pm EDT

Apple's AirPods Pro are a worthy successor to their incredibly popular AirPods wireless earbuds that originally debuted in September of 2016. The main enhancements included in this 2nd generation product are active noise cancellation, so-called 'audio transparency', and water resistance. However, for Android users or those looking for a slightly more feature-rich set of wireless earbuds, perhaps it's time to consider an AirPods Pro alternative.

Nuheara's IQbuds2 MAX are the company's 3rd truly wireless earbuds, and a next-generation successor to the original IQbuds and IQbuds BOOST featuring an entirely new design. In addition to the inclusion of hybrid active noise cancellation, the new IQbuds have upgraded from Bluetooth 4.2 to 5.0 and 5x the digital signal processing power of the previous product design.

Both products represent extremely well-designed truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology. However, the products also have their differences, from form factor to color to speech enhancement capabilities and more.

IQbuds2 MAX feature a higher price point but offer a fuller set of features and capabilities. For anyone in need of mild-to-moderate hearing assistance or those on Android devices, they represent a very worthy alternative to AirPods Pro. Read on below to see how two of 2020's hottest wireless earbuds stack up:

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:09:03 UTC
