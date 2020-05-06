Nuheara : Investor Webinar May 2020

6 May 2020 - Perth Australia.

Nuheara Limited hosted an Investor Webinar session on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 9 am AWST. Nuheara CEO Mr. Justin Miller provided an overview on the Company, followed by a question and answer session. Access the recording of the webinar by CLICKING THIS LINK. A copy of the presentation used was lodged with the ASX and can be viewed here: Investor Webinar Presentation

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable-free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has an office in New York, USA. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbudsTM, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands-free with their voice-enabled smart devices. Nuheara products are now sold in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics and optical chains around the world.

The Company's mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable.

