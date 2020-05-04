Nuheara : Investor Webinar Scheduled For Wednesday 6 May 2020

05 May 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to advise that it will host an Investor Webinar session on Wednesday 06 May 2020 at 9.00am AWST.

Nuheara CEO Mr. Justin Miller will provide a brief overview of the Company's recent activities, an update on the recently announced Share Purchase Plan, followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be lodged online during the webinar, or submitted ahead of time via email at investor-relations@nuheara.com

To join the webinar, please register online at URL:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2997963995249717773

An audio recording of the webinar will be available on the Nuheara website shortly after the session.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Nuheara Managing Director Mr Justin Miller.