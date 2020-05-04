Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Nuheara Limited    NUH   AU000000NUH9

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/29
0.016 AUD   +6.67%
09:34pNUHEARA : Investor Webinar Scheduled For Wednesday 6 May 2020
PU
05/01NUHEARA : A Solution for Noise Pollution in Today's Bustling Cities
PU
04/14NUHEARA : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuheara : Investor Webinar Scheduled For Wednesday 6 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:34pm EDT

05 May 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to advise that it will host an Investor Webinar session on Wednesday 06 May 2020 at 9.00am AWST.

Nuheara CEO Mr. Justin Miller will provide a brief overview of the Company's recent activities, an update on the recently announced Share Purchase Plan, followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be lodged online during the webinar, or submitted ahead of time via email at investor-relations@nuheara.com

To join the webinar, please register online at URL:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2997963995249717773

An audio recording of the webinar will be available on the Nuheara website shortly after the session.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Nuheara Managing Director Mr Justin Miller.

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 01:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NUHEARA LIMITED
09:34pNUHEARA : Investor Webinar Scheduled For Wednesday 6 May 2020
PU
05/01NUHEARA : A Solution for Noise Pollution in Today's Bustling Cities
PU
04/14NUHEARA : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX
PU
04/06NUHEARA : IQbuds² MAX achieves major global regulatory certifications including ..
PU
03/30NUHEARA : response to COVID-19
PU
03/27NUHEARA : Hearing Health Starts At Home
PU
02/27NUHEARA : surpasses $1M in IQbuds² MAX pre-orders
PU
01/21NUHEARA : IQbuds² MAX earbuds tailor-made for your hearing
PU
01/05With IQbuds2 MAX, Nuheara Launches the Next Generation of Hearable Technology
GL
2019OTCQB Venture Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand View..
AQ
More news
Chart NUHEARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nuheara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUHEARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Paul Miller Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Chairman
David Ward Chief Operations Officer
Jean-Marie Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kevin Fynn Chief Technologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUHEARA LIMITED0.00%11
APPLE INC.-1.56%1 252 926
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.20%272 491
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.78%31 650
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.77%16 987
FITBIT, INC.3.04%1 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group