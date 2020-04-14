Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Nuheara Limited    NUH   AU000000NUH9

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/09
0.018 AUD   0.00%
08:38pNUHEARA : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX
PU
04/06NUHEARA : IQbuds² MAX achieves major global regulatory certifications including CE and FCC Marks
PU
03/30NUHEARA : response to COVID-19
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuheara : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

5 April 2020 - Perth Australia
Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to announce the recommencement of the production of IQbuds² MAX in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Government has lifted certain COVID-19 lockdown restrictions allowing the recommencement of some manufacturing facilities. Prior to the shutdown, Nuheara had already secured its supply chain for 6,000 IQbuds² MAX and commenced initial production of units. This production has now recommenced as a matter of priority and will be scaled up over the coming weeks as labour resources are brought back online.

'With sales continuing at a steady pace via our Direct to Consumer (DTC) channel, we are delighted that production of IQbuds² MAX is now underway,' said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller.

Our DTC strategy has proved to be effective and resilient during this global pandemic with April pre-order sales remaining strong. The fact customers can self-manage their hearing health journey from the comfort of their own home, without needing to go into a store or audiologist's office, means they can both look after their hearing and remain safe.

'We are committed to shipping these pre-order units as quickly as we can and building our supply capacity for both our DTC channel and for our healthcare retail partners.'

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO Mr Justin Miller.

CONTACTS

Media and InvestorRelations: Shane Murphy, FTI Consulting
Office: +61 8 9321 8533
Email: shane.murphy@fticonsulting.com
Mobile: +61 420 945 291

ABOUT NUHEARA

Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. Nuheara products are now sold online and in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics and optical chains around the world.

The Company's mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable.

Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 00:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NUHEARA LIMITED
08:38pNUHEARA : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX
PU
04/06NUHEARA : IQbuds² MAX achieves major global regulatory certifications including ..
PU
03/30NUHEARA : response to COVID-19
PU
03/27NUHEARA : Hearing Health Starts At Home
PU
02/27NUHEARA : surpasses $1M in IQbuds² MAX pre-orders
PU
01/21NUHEARA : IQbuds² MAX earbuds tailor-made for your hearing
PU
01/05With IQbuds2 MAX, Nuheara Launches the Next Generation of Hearable Technology
GL
2019OTCQB Venture Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand View..
AQ
2019NUHEARA : Updates NHS Status for Scotland and Northern Ireland
AQ
2019Nuheara Updates NHS Status for Scotland and Northern Ireland
GL
More news
Chart NUHEARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nuheara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUHEARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Paul Miller Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Chairman
David Ward Chief Operations Officer
Jean-Marie Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kevin Fynn Chief Technologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUHEARA LIMITED0.00%12
APPLE INC.-6.95%1 195 600
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.72%265 106
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.78%31 457
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.50%14 750
FITBIT, INC.1.83%1 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group