Nuheara : Recommences Production of IQbuds² MAX

5 April 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to announce the recommencement of the production of IQbuds² MAX in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Government has lifted certain COVID-19 lockdown restrictions allowing the recommencement of some manufacturing facilities. Prior to the shutdown, Nuheara had already secured its supply chain for 6,000 IQbuds² MAX and commenced initial production of units. This production has now recommenced as a matter of priority and will be scaled up over the coming weeks as labour resources are brought back online.

'With sales continuing at a steady pace via our Direct to Consumer (DTC) channel, we are delighted that production of IQbuds² MAX is now underway,' said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller.

Our DTC strategy has proved to be effective and resilient during this global pandemic with April pre-order sales remaining strong. The fact customers can self-manage their hearing health journey from the comfort of their own home, without needing to go into a store or audiologist's office, means they can both look after their hearing and remain safe.

'We are committed to shipping these pre-order units as quickly as we can and building our supply capacity for both our DTC channel and for our healthcare retail partners.'

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO Mr Justin Miller.

ABOUT NUHEARA



Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. Nuheara products are now sold online and in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics and optical chains around the world.

The Company's mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable.

Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com