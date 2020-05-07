Nuheara : to present at Kepler Cheuvreux's Hearing Aid Day 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Nuheara invited for the second consecutive year to present to global investors at Kepler Cheuvreux's Hearing Aid Day.

Conference brings together world leading hearing healthcare companies on May 11, 2020.

Traditionally held in New York, USA - due to COVID-19 this year's event will be digital.

Nuheara to present latest products and its growing Direct To Consumer hearing healthcare sales model.

8 May 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to announce that Nuheara CEO, Mr Justin Miller, is presenting for the second consecutive year at Kepler Cheuvreux's Hearing Aid Day Investor Conference.

Hearing Aid Day is an annual conference that brings together investors, hearing experts and hearing healthcare companies. Nuheara will present alongside leading hearing aid companies including Demant, GN Store Nord and hearing innovators including Lively, Innerscope and Intricon.

'This conference represents a great opportunity for Nuheara to present our innovative company and products on a global hearing healthcare investment stage. It is also a very timely opportunity to present why our hearing healthcare Direct To Consumer (DTC) sales model has proven to be so effective and resilient, while traditional hearing healthcare models are under immediate and increasing pressure due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,' said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller.

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO Mr Justin Miller.

CONTACTS

Media and InvestorRelations: Shane Murphy, FTI Consulting

Office: +61 8 9321 8533

Email: shane.murphy@fticonsulting.com

Mobile: +61 420 945 291

ABOUT NUHEARA



Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. Nuheara products are now sold online and in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics and optical chains around the world.

The Company's mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable.

Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com