Nuheara Goes Direct to Consumers With Self-Care Hearing Platform  

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuheara , the smart-hearing company, unveiled a new buying experience today for millions of people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Using hearing products uniquely designed for active lifestyles, they can start managing their own hearing health from the comfort of home, enjoying flexible payment options and dramatically lower costs.

Until now, people with hearing challenges had two options. They could put up with the problem or take the time to visit a hearing specialist to get fitted for an expensive hearing aid. Not surprisingly, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America, people wait seven years on average between noticing hearing loss and seeking help.

Nuheara’s program offers a more convenient and affordable alternative. It begins with a choice of world-leading online hearing assessments that quickly determine whether the customer is a candidate for Nuheara’s technology. If so, upon purchase Nuheara ships a pair of its award-winning IQbuds™ BOOST hearing buds to the customer’s door. The customer then personalizes the earbuds to his or her unique hearing profile using Ear ID™, Nuheara’s proprietary and clinically validated intelligent audiometric system.

“This is a wrap-around self-care platform, enabling us to build a direct relationship with our customers at the moment they’re beginning to engage in their hearing health journey,” said Nuheara CEO Justin Miller. “Similar to how we assess customers in our retail partner stores with IQconnect, we can now perform the same consultative process online.”

The result is a dramatically improved hearing experience for 80% less than the cost of a traditional hearing device. To make payment easier, Nuheara offers two options: pay all at once, or on a twelve-month plan that amounts to less than two dollars per day. If for any reason customers don’t like what they hear, they can return the IQbuds BOOSTs for free within 30 days.

The goal, Miller said, is to reach people with hearing loss early on. Researchers have found that addressing hearing loss earlier leads to a better quality of life and reduces the onset of other health issues including cognitive decline .

“Worldwide, one in six people are hearing challenged, and most of those fit into the mild-to-moderate category. Until recently, this massive consumer group has been completely underserved by unaffordable and inaccessible products,” Miller said. “Traditional hearing aids are overengineered, nonfunctional as lifestyle headsets, cost an average of $4,300 and require setup, tuning and maintenance from an audiologist. It’s overkill, and as a result most people who need help with their hearing wait too long to get it. With this new program, we’re out to remove the barriers to better hearing health: to reach people where they live, with products and technology they can afford, and transform their lives for the better at a much earlier age.”

Launched in 2018, Nuheara’s IQbuds BOOST quickly won accolades for their sleek design, ease of use and crystal-clear personalized hearing experience, giving users complete control to hear the world the way they want.

“I took the IQbuds BOOST out of the box and set up the Ear ID. Literally in five or ten minutes, I was doing my test, completed it and had my IQbuds fully calibrated. It could not have been easier,” said technology executive and former Olympic pole vaulter Simon Arkell. “What I really love is what I have never been able to do before. That is, put in my wireless IQbuds and go for a long bike ride…It’s just great sound, super high-quality, just super fun and free.”

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a leading smart-hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has offices in San Francisco and New York and Glasgow. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com .