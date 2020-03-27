Nuheara : Hearing Health Starts At Home

As we all spend more time at home these days you can still take important steps to manage your hearing health without leaving your home.

If you fall into the mild to moderate hearing loss category, you may be in a position to self-educate, self-assess and self-manage your hearing health. If, however, your hearing falls into a more severe category we recommend you visit an audiologist or hearing specialist at your convenience.

But there are existing tools and products that you can access from home to help you determine your current hearing health and allow you to take control of your own hearing journey that are not expensive, time-consuming, inconvenient or stigmatizing.

Here are some recommended steps for your home-based hearing health journey:

1. Educate yourself on Hearing Health

Your hearing health is a critical component of your overall well-being. Nuheara has published a Hearing Health Guide covering important topics about your hearing health. This easy to read publication will provide you with useful information on which you can make well-informed decisions about your hearing health. Areas covered include types of hearing loss, signs of hearing loss, degrees of hearing loss, preventive tips and descriptions of other hearing disorders.

2. Do an online hearing test

Understanding the state of your current hearing health is one of the most important stages of your hearing health journey. Nuheara has developed two very simple and quick hearing checks on its website. The Ear ID Quick Check is designed for people on a mobile device and the Ear ID Hear-in-Noise Check developed in conjunction with world leading audiology research organization National Acoustics Laboratories is designed for people who have access to a headset or earbud and are in a quite environment. These quick checks take only for few minutes and will give you an easy read on your hearing.

3. Try a Nuheara Product

Nuheara has developed a range of sophisticated hearing devices that are affordable and easily accessible on-line. Designed for people who are not quite ready for a hearing aid Nuheara's range of IQbuds allows you to personalize your hearing and customize how you hear in different environments and for different use cases such as elevating speech in noisy social environments, listening to your TV and traveling.

Nuheara advanced hearing products come with a 30-day guarantee so you can try and return them all from the comfort of your home.

4. Do your Ear ID Hearing Assessment

Both IQbuds BOOST and IQbuds2 MAX come with a proprietary personalization system called Ear ID that allows you to self-fit, self-assess and auto-calibrate your buds to your personal hearing profile. Developed in partnership with world-renowned audiology research organization National Acoustics Laboratories, the IQbuds use the NAL-NL2 calibration algorithm which is used by audiologists around the globe to calibrate high-end hearing aids.

The first step in this journey is to do your own 8-minute Ear ID hearing assessment accessed from within the IQbuds app. It's easy and convenient and can be done in any quiet room in the house.

5. Create Your Own Clinically Certified Ear ID Personal Hearing Profile

After you have completed your hearing assessment, Ear ID analyzes your hearing thresholds for both ears and generates a personal Ear ID hearing profile, showing the relative strength or weakness of your hearing at various frequencies.

6. Automatically Calibrate Your IQbuds to your Personal Hearing Profile

After Ear ID has calculated your personal hearing profile, it then automatically adjusts the settings of your Nuheara hearing buds using a clinically-validated NAL-NL2 self-fit formula to fit your own personal hearing profile.

7. Hear Better with your IQbuds

Immediately you will notice a difference in how you hear. Try out IQbuds in different auditory environments (watching TV, socializing in a cafe or restaurant, during exercise, etc.) and use the World Volume, Focus, SINC, and World EQ settings in the application to further fine-tune your hearing settings.

8. Redo your Ear ID every 3-6 months

The beauty of Ear ID is that you don't have to visit an audiologist or go our outside to re-assess your hearing health. We recommend you redo your Ear ID process every 3 -6 months.

What if IQbuds are not right for me?

If for whatever reason you are not happy with your Nuheara experience, you can return your products with no questions for up to 30 days. Alternatively, if you have any questions regarding your hearing health process, please reach out to discuss your personal situation with a Nuheara Hearologist.