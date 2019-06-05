Log in
NUHEARA LTD

(NUH)
Nuheara delivers IQstream TV to Global Hearing Market

06/05/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH), announced today IQstream TV™ has now commenced shipping to customers in the USA and is now available for purchase at www.nuheara.com, with availability in other specialist retailers from June 10, 2019.

Nuheara is on a mission to transform the way people hear by creating innovative hearing solutions that are accessible and affordable.

Designed for use with IQbuds BOOST™, IQstream TV provides direct streaming of the TV to IQbuds while others can listen at their own volume levels. Unique to IQbuds BOOST and IQstream TV, the customer can both control their volume and have conversations with other people in the room, if they choose, with a simple world on/off tap on the buds.

Most importantly, customers will no longer need to turn up the TV volume to a level that family, friends or neighbors may find inconvenient.

“We know the top reasons people seek hearing assistance is for time spent at home with family, group conversations, noisy situations, when talking on the phone and while watching TV1,” said Justin Miller, CEO of Nuheara. “The continued advanced Research & Development, design and manufacture of forward-thinking new products such IQstream TV, consolidates Nuheara’s global leadership position in delivery of smart hearing solutions.”

IQstream TV will retail for US$99. For a limited time, customers can purchase all Nuheara products for 20% during their limited Father’s Day promotion.

About Nuheara
Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has offices in New York and the UK. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

CONTACT
Maura Yepez
nuheara@firebrand.marketing
415 848 9175

1 2018 survey by Eurotrak

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39b2fb7-d69f-4ec2-a5db-83a2d00cc5f9

Primary Logo

Nuheara IQstream TV

Nuheara IQstream TV

© GlobeNewswire 2019
