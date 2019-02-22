Log in
NUINSCO RESOURCES

(NWI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/21 01:07:05 pm
0.01 CAD   -50.00%
09:15aCSE New Listing - Nuinsco Resources Limited Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com
NE
News 
News Summary

CSE New Listing - Nuinsco Resources Limited Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

02/22/2019 | 09:15am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) -  Nuinsco Resources Limited (CSE: NWI) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Nuinsco Resources, with more than 45 years exploration success, is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Nuinsco" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Currently the company has two properties in Ontario.

In addition, Nuinsco won a competitive bid for the right to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past-producing El Sid mine in Egypt, located in Egypt's Eastern Desert. Three past producing gold mines are located on the project - the largest of which is the El Sid Mine which operated primarily between 1947 and 1957 and was Egypt's largest gold producer.

Paul Jones, President and CEO, stated: "We anticipate listing on the CSE to be an exciting, and long-awaited, milestone for Nuinsco's existing shareholders. It will also afford the Company the opportunity to present its projects and strategy to a new large base of potential investors."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.nuinsco.ca, contact Paul Jones, President and CEO, at 416-626-0470 ext 229 or email paul.jones@nuinsco.ca.

Investor relations is handled by Cathy Hume of CHF Capital Markets, who can be reached at 416-868-1079 ext 231, or cathy@chfir.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42992


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Paul L. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Réal Galipeau Chairman
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Frank Cornelius Smeenk Director
Ray Goldie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUINSCO RESOURCES0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.58%129 130
BHP GROUP PLC10.41%129 130
RIO TINTO17.91%97 832
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.67%97 832
ANGLO AMERICAN15.57%36 479
