NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

(NUM)
08/28 11:35:03 am
237 GBp   --.--%
Numis : Interest in Shares

08/29/2019 | 02:36am EDT

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC ("NUMIS")

28 AUGUST 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are Numis Corporation Plc attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3.

Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Manage-

ment, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles, USA

4.

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.

Date on which the threshold was crossed or

22/08/2019

reachedvi:

6.

Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

23/08/2019

7.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

1

Resulting situation

on the date on which

5.09%

NA

5.09%

105,277,448

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

4.14%

N/A

4.14%

106,502,448

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

ISIN

5,361,456

NA

5.09%

NA

GB00B05M6465

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,361,456

5.09%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2

SUBTOTAL

N/A

N/A

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Virtus Investment Part-

0%

0%

0%

ners, Inc.

Kayne Anderson Rud-

nick Investment Man-

5.09%

0%

5.09%

agement, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Los Angeles, CA USA

Date of completion

23/08/2019

3

The total number of Numis shares held in Treasury is 13,161,088 (12.50%) and the total number of voting rights in the company is 105,277,448 which is the number which may be used by the shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

These details have been provided in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

28 August 2019

END

Contacts

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson Co-CEOs

020 7260 1245

Andrew Holloway - Chief Financial Officer

020 7260 1266

Brunswick:

Nick Cosgrove

020 7404 5959

Simone Selzer

020 7404 5959

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser):

Philip Secrett

020 7728 2578

Harrison Clarke

020 7865 2411

Niall McDonald

020 7728 2347

4

Disclaimer

Numis Corporation plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:35:00 UTC
