Numis : Interest in Shares

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC ("NUMIS")
28 AUGUST 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Numis Corporation Plc attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3.
Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Manage-
ment, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Los Angeles, USA
4.
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5.
Date on which the threshold was crossed or
22/08/2019
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
23/08/2019
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through financial in-
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
struments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
issuervii
Resulting situation
5.09%
NA
5.09%
105,277,448
Position of previous
4.14%
N/A
4.14%
106,502,448
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
ISIN
5,361,456
NA
5.09%
NA
GB00B05M6465
SUBTOTAL 8. A
5,361,456
5.09%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
instrument
date
Period xi
settlementxii
voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Namexv
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
|
Virtus Investment Part-
0%
0%
0%
ners, Inc.
Kayne Anderson Rud-
nick Investment Man-
5.09%
0%
5.09%
agement, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Los Angeles, CA USA
Date of completion
23/08/2019
The total number of Numis shares held in Treasury is 13,161,088 (12.50%) and the total number of voting rights in the company is 105,277,448 which is the number which may be used by the shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
These details have been provided in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
28 August 2019
END
Contacts
Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson Co-CEOs
020 7260 1245
Andrew Holloway - Chief Financial Officer
020 7260 1266
Brunswick:
Nick Cosgrove
020 7404 5959
Simone Selzer
020 7404 5959
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser):
Philip Secrett
020 7728 2578
Harrison Clarke
020 7865 2411
Niall McDonald
020 7728 2347
Disclaimer
Numis Corporation plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:35:00 UTC