Numis : Purchase of Shares in a Close Period

FRIDAY 29 MARCH 2019 AT 7.05 AM

Numis Corporation Plc ("Numis" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Close Period

The Board of Numis (the "Board") today announces that the Company is about to enter a close period ahead of the publication of interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2019 (the "Close Period").

Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by the Board on 28 March 2019, the Board has granted authority to the Company's broker, Numis Securities Limited, to continue to purchase the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the market during the Close Period. Subject to availability in the market, any Ordinary Shares purchased during the Close Period will be held in Treasury and may then be used to fund employee equity incentive awards should the need arise.

The authority granted is irrevocable and non-discretionary and during the Close Period the Board has no power to invoke any changes to the authority and any purchases will be undertaken at the sole discretion of Numis Securities Limited. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information.

The total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury is 11,936,088 (11.21%) and the number of remaining Ordinary Shares in issues and total voting rights is 106,502,448 which is the number that may be used by the shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

These details have been provided in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

29 March 2019 END Contacts Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson Co-CEOs 020 7260 1245 Andrew Holloway - Chief Financial Officer 020 7260 1266 Brunswick: Nick Cosgrove 020 7404 5959 Simone Selzer 020 7404 5959