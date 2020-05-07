Numis : Release date of Interim Results

Numis Corporation Plc ("Numis")
Embargoed for release
Wednesday 6 May 2020 at 7.00 am
Release date of Half Year Results
The Board of Numis announces that it will release its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2020, on Tuesday 12 May at 7.00 am.
6 May 2020
