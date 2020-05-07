Log in
NUMIS : Release date of Interim Results
PU
03/30NUMIS : Trading Update for the six months ending 31 March 2020
PU
03/30NUMIS : sees first-half revenue up as coronavirus boosts trading volumes
RE
05/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Numis Corporation Plc ("Numis")

Embargoed for release

Wednesday 6 May 2020 at 7.00 am

Release date of Half Year Results

The Board of Numis announces that it will release its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2020, on Tuesday 12 May at 7.00 am.

6 May 2020

Contacts:

Numis Corporation:

Alex Ham & Ross Mitchinson, Co-Chief Executives

020 7260 1245

Andrew Holloway, Chief Financial Officer

020 7260 1266

Brunswick:

Nick Cosgrove

020 7404 5959

Simone Selzer

020 7404 5959

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser):

Philip Secrett

020 7728 2578

Harrison Clarke

020 7184 4384

Jen Clarke

020 7865 2474

Disclaimer

Numis Corporation plc published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 12:03:09 UTC
