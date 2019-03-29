Log in
Numis : Trading Update for the half year ending 31 March 2019

03/29/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Numis Corporation Plc ("Numis")

Trading Update

Embargoed for release 7.00 am, 29 March 2019

Friday 29 March 2019 at 7.00am: Numis Corporation Plc ("Numis") is today issuing a trading update in respect of the six month period ending 31 March 2019.

Despite the political situation remaining uncertain, Numis has benefitted from an improvement in trading in recent weeks with a number of Investment Banking deals having completed in March, including capital markets transactions for Just Group and Randall & Quilter, and the merger of Primary Health Properties and MedicX. However, as indicated in our AGM statement dated 5 February 2019, the market environment has been challenging throughout the first half and, as a result, Numis is expected to deliver revenue approximately 26% lower than the first half of the prior year.

Although UK Equity capital market volumes have declined materially during the period, Numis has achieved strong market share gains underpinning its Corporate Broking & Advisory revenues which are expected to be in line with the second half of the prior year. Encouragingly, average deal fees have increased compared to the previous six months offsetting the impact of lower deal volumes. Equities revenues are lower than the comparative period reflecting depressed activity levels and the prevailing investor sentiment toward the UK.

Numis continues to focus on the execution of its strategy and delivering market share gains in all market environments. Our pipeline has grown in recent weeks with a notable increase in M&A opportunities. Notwithstanding the improvement in trading in recent weeks, execution of our pipeline will likely be influenced by the evolving political outlook and the associated impact on our corporate and institutional clients.

The announcement of Numis' half year results for the six months ending 31 March 2019 will be made on 3 May 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

29 March 2019

END

Contacts

Numis

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, Co-CEOs

020 7260 1245

Andrew Holloway, CFO

020 7260 1266

Brunswick (Public Relations Adviser):

Nick Cosgrove

020 7404 5959

Simone Selzer

020 7404 5959

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser):

Philip Secrett

020 7728 2578

Jen Clarke

020 7865 2411

Harrison J Clarke

020 7184 4384

Disclaimer

Numis Corporation plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:16:06 UTC
