NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

(NUM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 04:12:32 am
255.5 GBp   +0.20%
03:57a NUMIS : UK stockbroker Numis says first-half revenue to fall by a quarter
RE
02/05NUMIS : AGM Trading Update
PU
01/02Pressure on small brokers grows a year after new EU rules
RE
Numis : UK stockbroker Numis says first-half revenue to fall by a quarter

0
03/29/2019 | 03:57am EDT

(Reuters) - Stockbroker and corporate advisor Numis Corporation Plc forecast a 26 percent fall in first-half revenue on Friday, blaming a "challenging" first half environment for UK equity capital market deals.

A well-known name in the City of London and listed on the junior AIM exchange, Numis pointed to the uncertainty over Britain's chaotic efforts to leave the European Union as a continuing issue for its business.

"Equities revenues are lower than the comparative period reflecting depressed activity levels and the prevailing investor sentiment towards the UK," the company said.

However, it said it had benefited from several investment banking deals in recent weeks, including capital markets transactions for Just Group and Randall & Quilter and the merger of Primary Health Properties and MedicX.

"Our pipeline has grown in recent weeks with a notable increase in M&A opportunities," the company added.

"Execution of our pipeline will likely be influenced by the evolving political outlook and the associated impact on our corporate and institutional clients."

The company will announce half year results for the six months ending March 31 on May 3.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Shashwat Awasti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 125 M
EBIT 2019 36,3 M
Net income 2019 20,6 M
Finance 2019 108 M
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 272 M
