NUMIS CORPORATION PLC    NUM   GB00B05M6465

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

(NUM)
  Report
03/27 12:35:14 pm
206.5 GBp   +2.99%
02:45aNUMIS : sees first-half revenue up as coronavirus boosts trading volumes
RE
02/04NUMIS : AGM Results
PU
02/03NUMIS : Interest in Shares
PU
Numis : sees first-half revenue up as coronavirus boosts trading volumes

03/30/2020 | 02:45am EDT

British stockbroker Numis Corporation on Monday said it expected a 10% jump in first-half revenue from the same time last year as it benefited from higher equity trading volumes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Execution revenues benefited from an improvement in activity levels subsequent to the UK General Election," said the statement. "This has been sustained through the current market volatility experienced in recent weeks."

Despite subdued investment banking deal volumes for the six months ending on March 31, investment banking revenues will be marginally below the same period last year, offset by an increase in average fee, said Numis.

The company said its cash balance is currently higher than the position reported at year-end, with an undrawn, committed credit facility of 35 million pounds ($43.36 million).

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 20,6 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M
Finance 2020 85,7 M
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 214 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Mitchinson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ham Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Thomas Carruthers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Mark Holloway CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Robert Sutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC-30.94%266
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-31.14%54 449
MORGAN STANLEY-33.47%54 391
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.33%43 230
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.15%38 085
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.4.09%29 036
