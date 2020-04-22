Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Hannu Leinonen leaves Nurminen Logistics' Board of Directors

M.Sc. (Tech) Hannu Leinonen has announced that he is leaving the Board of Directors of Nurminen Logistics Plc as of 22 April 2020.

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Olli Pohjanvirta

Chair of the Board of Directors

Olli Pohjanvirta, Chair of the Board, Nurminen Logistics Plc



Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.