NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ    NLG1V   FI0009900187

NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

(NLG1V)
Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Hannu Leinonen leaves Nurminen Logistics' Board of Directors

04/22/2020 | 03:23am EDT

M.Sc. (Tech) Hannu Leinonen has announced that he is leaving the Board of Directors of Nurminen Logistics Plc as of 22 April 2020.

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Olli Pohjanvirta

Chair of the Board of Directors
Further enquiries
Olli Pohjanvirta, Chair of the Board, Nurminen Logistics Plc, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@ nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:22:08 UTC
