Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

Nurminen Logistics Plc Managers' transactions 11 September 2018 at 11.00 am
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Grom, Alexey
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20180910092211_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-09-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,238 Unit price: .42 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,238 Volume weighted average price: .42 EURNurminen Logistics Plc
Marko Tuunainen
President and CEO
For more information, please contact: Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO
Tel. +358 10 545 7011
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com
Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.
Disclaimer
Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 08:06:06 UTC