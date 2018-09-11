Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

Nurminen Logistics Plc Managers' transactions 11 September 2018 at 11.00 am

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Grom, Alexey

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj

LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20180910092211_2

Transaction date: 2018-09-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900187

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,238 Unit price: .42 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,238 Volume weighted average price: .42 EURNurminen Logistics Plc

Marko Tuunainen

President and CEO

For more information, please contact: Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 545 7011

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.