NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

(NLG1V)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 03/21 05:39:38 am
0.34 EUR   +3.03%
08:20aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Plc – Managers' Transactions
PU
07:01aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/15NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Financial Statements 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

03/21/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Russian capital management oy

Position: Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Pohjanvirta, Olli
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20190321094546_6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-03-18
Venue: XOFF
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42,000 Unit price: 0.3487 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 42,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.3487 EUR

____________________________________________

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Teppo Talvinko
CFO

For more information, please contact: Teppo Talvinko, CFO
Tel. +358 10 545 4463

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 12:19:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 75,0 M
EBIT 2019 1,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14,6 M
Chart NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nurminen Logistics Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,27 €
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teppo Talvinko Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Olli Mikael Pohjanvirta Chairman
Hamalainen Juoko Manager-Information Technology
Jukka Matias Nurminen Independent Director
Juha Nurminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ32.53%17
UNION PACIFIC16.47%116 383
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY14.09%62 943
CSX CORPORATION17.21%59 394
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION19.21%47 677
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD9.99%28 061
