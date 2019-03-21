Nurminen Logistics Oyj : SHAREHOLDERS' PROPOSALS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

Nurminen Logistics has received the following proposals from shareholders to be included on the agenda of 2019 Annual General Meeting:

1. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2020 will be paid the following annual remuneration: EUR 40,000 for the Chairman and EUR 20,000 for the other members. In addition, a meeting fee of EUR 1,000 per meeting for the Board and Board Committee meetings shall be paid for each member of the Board living in Finland and EUR 1,500 per meeting for a member of the Board living outside Finland. Further, the same shareholders propose that 50% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Nurminen Logistics Plc's shares and the rest in cash. A member of the Board of Directors may not dispose the shares received as annual remuneration before a period of three years has elapsed from receiving shares. The same shareholders also propose that the Chairman of the Board will be paid, in addition, a remuneration of EUR 7,500 per month as well as a car benefit with a maximum value of EUR 1,600 per month and a telephone benefit.

2. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that the number of Board members shall be six.

3. Election of members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that Olli Pohjanvirta, Juha Nurminen, Jukka Nurminen, Irmeli Rytkönen and Alexey Grom of the current members are re-elected and Hannu Leinonen is elected as a new member, for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2020.

All nominees have given their consent to the election. The current Board members' presentations are available on the company's website at http://www.nurminenlogistics.com/Company/Board-of-Directors/

The relevant work history of Hannu Leinonen, who is proposed as a new Board member, is presented in connection with the materials of the Annual General Meeting on the company's website at http://www.nurminenlogistics.com/Investors/Corporate-Governance/Annual-General-Meeting/Annual-General-Meeting-2019/

In Helsinki, 21 March 2019

NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC

Board of Directors

