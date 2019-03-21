Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nurminen Logistics Oyj    NLG1V   FI0009900187

NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

(NLG1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nurminen Logistics Oyj : SHAREHOLDERS' PROPOSALS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Nurminen Logistics has received the following proposals from shareholders to be included on the agenda of 2019 Annual General Meeting:

1. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2020 will be paid the following annual remuneration: EUR 40,000 for the Chairman and EUR 20,000 for the other members. In addition, a meeting fee of EUR 1,000 per meeting for the Board and Board Committee meetings shall be paid for each member of the Board living in Finland and EUR 1,500 per meeting for a member of the Board living outside Finland. Further, the same shareholders propose that 50% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Nurminen Logistics Plc's shares and the rest in cash. A member of the Board of Directors may not dispose the shares received as annual remuneration before a period of three years has elapsed from receiving shares. The same shareholders also propose that the Chairman of the Board will be paid, in addition, a remuneration of EUR 7,500 per month as well as a car benefit with a maximum value of EUR 1,600 per month and a telephone benefit.

2. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that the number of Board members shall be six.

3. Election of members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders of Nurminen Logistics Plc, who represent in total approximately 45.6% of the voting rights of the company's shares, propose to the General Meeting that Olli Pohjanvirta, Juha Nurminen, Jukka Nurminen, Irmeli Rytkönen and Alexey Grom of the current members are re-elected and Hannu Leinonen is elected as a new member, for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2020.

All nominees have given their consent to the election. The current Board members' presentations are available on the company's website at http://www.nurminenlogistics.com/Company/Board-of-Directors/

The relevant work history of Hannu Leinonen, who is proposed as a new Board member, is presented in connection with the materials of the Annual General Meeting on the company's website at http://www.nurminenlogistics.com/Investors/Corporate-Governance/Annual-General-Meeting/Annual-General-Meeting-2019/

In Helsinki, 21 March 2019

NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC
Board of Directors

For more information, please contact: Olli Pohjanvirta, Chairman of the Board
Tel. +358 40 900 6977

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 16:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
12:55pNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Notice to nurminen logistics plc's annual general meeti..
PU
12:55pNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Shareholders' proposals to the annual general meeting 2..
PU
12:01pNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Notice to nurminen logistics plc's annual general meeti..
AQ
11:56aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Shareholders' proposals to the annual general meeting 2..
AQ
08:20aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Plc – Managers' Transactions
PU
07:01aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/15NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Financial Statements 2018
PU
03/15NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : ' Board's Report on Operations and Financial Statements..
PU
03/15NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : ' Board's Report on Operations and Financial Statements..
AQ
03/15NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Corporate Governance Statement 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 75,0 M
EBIT 2019 1,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14,6 M
Chart NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nurminen Logistics Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,27 €
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teppo Talvinko Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Olli Mikael Pohjanvirta Chairman
Hamalainen Juoko Manager-Information Technology
Jukka Matias Nurminen Independent Director
Juha Nurminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ32.53%17
UNION PACIFIC16.47%116 383
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY14.09%62 943
CSX CORPORATION17.21%59 394
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION19.21%47 677
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD9.99%28 061
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.