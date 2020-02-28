Log in
NuStar Energy L P : 2019 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

02/28/2020 | 05:19pm EST

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2019 tax packages, which include the Schedule K-1's for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and common units, are available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2019 tax packages on March 2, 2020. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,900 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005573/en/

NuStar Energy, L.P., San Antonio
Investors, Tim Delagarza, Manager, Investor Relations
Investor Relations: 210-918-INVR (4687)
or
Media, Mary Rose Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer,
Corporate Communications: 210-918-2314
website: http://www.nustarenergy.com

Source: NuStar Energy L.P.

Disclaimer

NuStar Energy LP published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 22:18:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 653 M
EBIT 2020 487 M
Net income 2020 261 M
Debt 2020 4 231 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
EV / Sales2021 4,17x
Capitalization 2 409 M
Chart NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Duration : Period :
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,67  $
Last Close Price 22,35  $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-13.54%2 409
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.53%77 031
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.36%51 176
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-18.71%50 110
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.79%44 214
ONEOK, INC..-10.73%27 920
