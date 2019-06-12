NuStar Energy L.P. : Announces Binding Open Season for Expansion of Its Valley Pipeline System

Project to Double Pipeline Capacity of NuStar’s Valley Pipeline System As Part of Effort to Supply Refined Products to Northern Mexico

NuStar Has Secured Significant Customer Commitments, Enough to Proceed With Project, Now Seeking Additional Customer Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today the start of its Binding Open Season for committed refined product transportation on the expanded capacity of its Valley Pipeline System in South Texas.

The Valley Pipeline System is an approximately 196-mile refined products pipeline from the Corpus Christi, TX area, to delivery points in Brownsville, TX, Edinburg, TX and Harlingen, TX. The current Valley Pipeline System is capable of transporting approximately 45,000 barrels per day (BPD). The expansion project, which includes the construction of a 75-mile loop of the pipeline segment between Seeligson, TX and Edinburg, TX, and improvements at pump stations along the line, is expected to increase the capacity of the Valley Pipeline System by approximately 45,000 BPD. Based on significant customer commitments to utilize the expanded capacity, NuStar is proceeding with the project and the binding open season is intended for additional customer interest for the offered capacity and potential further capacity expansion. NuStar is proposing to make up to 90 percent of the expanded capacity available to shippers making long-term, ship-or-pay commitments, with at least 10 percent available for walk-up shippers. The project is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2019.

Binding Open Season

Under the NuStar Valley Pipeline System Expansion Open Season, potential shippers will have the opportunity to make volume commitments for priority transportation service on the expanded capacity by signing a Transportation and Deficiency Agreement. The Open Season commenced at noon CDT on June 12, 2019 and will extend until 5:00 pm CDT on July 12, 2019. The Notice of Binding Open Season is available on the NuStar Energy L.P. website at www.nustarenergy.com. Potential shippers must sign confidentiality agreements before receiving the Open Season documents. A copy of the confidentiality agreement is available by contacting ValleyPipelineOpenSeason@nustarenergy.com.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy, a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar Energy currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. NuStar Energy’s combined system has more than 88 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar Energy has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and St. Eustatius in the Caribbean.

