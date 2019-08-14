Log in
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
NuStar Energy L.P. : Receives First Shipment of Long-Haul Permian Crude Oil at Its Corpus Christi North Beach Export Terminal Via Connection to Cactus II Pipeline

08/14/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Terminal to Load First Permian Crude Export Cargo From Corpus Christi in Coming Days

NuStar Will Soon Have Connections to All Three Permian Long-Haul Pipelines

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has received its first shipment of Permian crude at its Corpus Christi North Beach Terminal, and that the terminal will load the first cargo of the long-haul Permian crude onto a ship for export this weekend. The shipment comes on the heels of NuStar's recent completion of a project connecting the partnership's existing 16” pipeline in South Texas to the Plains Cactus II pipeline that transports WTI volumes from the Permian Basin to South Texas.

NuStar is also currently nearing completion of connections of its South Texas Pipeline System to two other long-haul pipelines that will also move WTI volumes from the Permian to South Texas.

“We are excited to have these connections completed and we are even more excited that we will soon be the first in the Port of Corpus Christi to export these barrels transported to South Texas via one of three large Permian long-haul pipeline projects," said Brad Barron, president and chief executive officer of NuStar Energy L.P. "The second stage of our export project, a new 8-mile 30” pipeline to transport WTI volumes from a connection to Cactus II in Taft, Texas to our Corpus Christi terminal is also on-schedule to be in service this quarter.

“We continue to believe that the biggest impact from the growth in the Permian Basin on the horizon is the growth in Gulf Coast crude exports, particularly from the Port of Corpus Christi, and with our existing pipeline and terminal operations in South Texas and Corpus Christi we are uniquely positioned to play a major role in getting more crude to export markets," Barron added.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar Energy currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 663 M
EBIT 2019 397 M
Net income 2019 -129 M
Debt 2019 4 074 M
Yield 2019 8,79%
P/E ratio 2019 -17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 942 M
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,10  $
Last Close Price 27,30  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.29.48%2 942
ENBRIDGE INC5.21%69 535
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.27%62 168
KINDER MORGAN INC33.36%46 431
TC ENERGY CORP34.30%45 937
ENERGY TRANSFER LP2.27%35 440
