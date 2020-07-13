Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NuStar Energy L.P.    NS

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
NuStar Energy L.P. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on August 4, 2020

07/13/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter 2020 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 8774744. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 8774744. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 8774744. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 8774744.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqyuuamr or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 75 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 468 M - -
Net income 2020 -56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 11,9%
Capitalization 1 469 M 1 469 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 441
Free-Float 89,8%
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,44 $
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dan J. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-47.97%1 469
ENBRIDGE INC.-22.24%59 799
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-17.83%39 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-38.74%37 705
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-32.74%32 204
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-21.80%22 505
